Trump is Impeached

It was a historic day for Washington and for the country. The House of Representatives voted along party lines to impeach President Donald Trump on two charges, abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. There was not a single Republican defector to vote for impeachment, and just four Democrats broke ranks with their party.
Steve Kornacki analyzes what Wednesday’s vote means for our politics and our country and asks what the future of impeachment holds.
