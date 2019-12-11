The View from the White House

The White House is defending against impeachment with Trump leading the charge.
Image: The White House
An exterior view of the White House on Oct 2, 2003.Alex Wong / Getty Images file

President Trump is facing two articles of impeachment and he’s mounted a strong defense in response.

At a rally last night in Pennsylvania, President Trump’s tactics were on full display - play to the Republican base by attacking the Democrats and the process. NBC News Senior White House Reporter Shannon Pettypiece offers insight into how the President’s tactics are playing in the White House and whether they are effective with Republican voters.

