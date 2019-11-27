We've Got Mail

Host Steve Kornacki opens up the mailbag to answer your questions about the impeachment inquiry.
Julia Ainsley, NBC News Correspondent covering the Department of Justice and the Department of Homeland Security, answers listener voicemails and emails about the aid to Ukraine, the role of the President’s personal lawyer, and whether the public might hear from the president in the inquiry.
Plus, Steve answers a question about Republican support for Nixon during Watergate.
