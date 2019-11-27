We've Got Mail

Steve Kornacki answers listener questions about the impeachment inquiry.
Image: Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland is sworn-in for testimony in an impeachment inquiry hearing on Nov. 20, 2019.
Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland is sworn-in for testimony in an impeachment inquiry hearing on Nov. 20, 2019.Doug Mills / Pool via AP file

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
SUBSCRIBE

Host Steve Kornacki opens up the mailbag to answer your questions about the impeachment inquiry.

Julia Ainsley, NBC News Correspondent covering the Department of Justice and the Department of Homeland Security, answers listener voicemails and emails about the aid to Ukraine, the role of the President’s personal lawyer, and whether the public might hear from the president in the inquiry.

Plus, Steve answers a question about Republican support for Nixon during Watergate.

Let our news meet your inbox. The news and stories that matters, delivered weekday mornings.

Want to ask host Steve Kornacki a question about impeachment? Send an email to articletwopodcast@gmail.com.

Find the transcript here on Monday, Dec 2.

Listen here:

iTunes

Google Play

Spotify

Tune In

Stitcher