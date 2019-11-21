The Witnesses: Gordon Sondland

In explosive testimony, Gordon Sondland implicated multiple members of the Trump administration and the President himself.
Image: Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland takes his seat to testify before a House Intelligence Committee on Nov. 20, 2019.
Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland takes his seat to testify before a House Intelligence Committee on Nov. 20, 2019.Jonathan Ernst / Reuters

Gordon Sondland, U.S. Ambassador to the European Union and donor to President Trump, confirmed the existence of a quid pro quo on Wednesday. Sondland is the only witness so far who spoke directly to the President about the issues at the center of the probe. Over many hours of testimony, Sondland revealed the extent to which Trump’s inner circle was involved and outlined the President's direct involvement in the pressure campaign.

Kelly O’Donnell, White House Correspondent for NBC News, discusses how Democrats and Republicans each tried to use Sondland’s testimony to fuel their arguments around impeachment.

Ask host Steve Kornacki a question about the impeachment inquiry: articletwopodcast@gmail.com.

