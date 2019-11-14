Miss the first public impeachment hearing? Watch it on NBC News NOW

The Witnesses: Kent and Taylor

The first witnesses George Kent and Bill Taylor testify publicly in the House impeachment inquiry.
Image: William Taylor, George Kent
Top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine William Taylor, right, and career Foreign Service officer George Kent, left are sworn in to testify before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill on Nov. 13, 2019.Alex Brandon / AP

The House Intelligence Committee held the first open hearings in the impeachment inquiry on Wednesday. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State George Kent and the top diplomat in Ukraine Bill Taylor appeared before Congress for more than five hours of questioning.

Geoff Bennett, White House Correspondent for NBC News, recaps what the public learned from the televised hearings, and how Democrats and Republicans argued their message to voters on impeachment.

Questions about this stage of the impeachment inquiry? Email us at articletwopodcast@gmail.com.

Find the transcript here within 24 hours.

