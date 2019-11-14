The Witnesses: Kent and Taylor

The House Intelligence Committee held the first open hearings in the impeachment inquiry on Wednesday. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State George Kent and the top diplomat in Ukraine Bill Taylor appeared before Congress for more than five hours of questioning.
Geoff Bennett, White House Correspondent for NBC News, recaps what the public learned from the televised hearings, and how Democrats and Republicans argued their message to voters on impeachment.
