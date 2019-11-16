BREAKING: Suspected gunman in California high school shooting has died, officials say

The Witnesses: Maria Yovanovitch

Former Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch testifies in the second round of public hearings.
Image: Marie Yovanovitch sworn in
Marie Yovanovitch, former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, is sworn in to testify before a House Intelligence Committee hearing as part of the impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill on Nov. 15, 2019.Jonathan Ernst / Reuters

Former Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch testified Friday in the second round of public hearings. Yovanovitch spoke to her career in foreign service, which ended abruptly when President Trump recalled her from her post in May. During the hearing, the President criticized Yovanovitch’s service, prompting House Intelligence Committee Chair to suggest there was possible witness intimidation at play.

Guest Josh Lederman, national political reporter for NBC News, recounts Friday’s testimony and describes the case each party is making to voters at this stage in the inquiry.

Ask host Steve Kornacki your impeachment question by sending an email to articletwopodcast@gmail.com.

Find the transcript here on Monday, November 18th.

