The Witnesses: Maria Yovanovitch

Former Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch testified Friday in the second round of public hearings. Yovanovitch spoke to her career in foreign service, which ended abruptly when President Trump recalled her from her post in May. During the hearing, the President criticized Yovanovitch’s service, prompting House Intelligence Committee Chair to suggest there was possible witness intimidation at play.
Guest Josh Lederman, national political reporter for NBC News, recounts Friday’s testimony and describes the case each party is making to voters at this stage in the inquiry.
