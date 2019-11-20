Bonus: The Witnesses: Williams and Vindman

On day three of public hearings, Williams and Vindman sat side-by-side in one of the most intense House sessions so far.
Image: Jennifer Williams, aide to Vice President Mike Pence, and Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman are sworn-in for testimony at an impeachment inquiry hearing on Nov. 19, 2019.
Jennifer Williams, aide to Vice President Mike Pence, and Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman are sworn-in for testimony at an impeachment inquiry hearing on Nov. 19, 2019.Andrew Harrer / Bloomberg via Getty Images file

On the third day of public hearings, two witnesses sat side-by-side in one of the most intense House sessions to date. Jennifer Williams, special advisor to Vice President Mike Pence, and Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, the top Ukraine expert on the National Security Council, were both on the now famous July 25th phone call. NBC News Correspondent Leigh Ann Caldwell reports on Williams’ and Vindman’s responses to what they heard.

Two more witnesses – Kurt Volker and Tim Morrison – testified Tuesday afternoon. Stay tuned for Wednesday’s episode to learn about their testimony.

Ask host Steve Kornacki a question about the impeachment inquiry: articletwopodcast@gmail.com.

Find the transcript here within 24 hours.

Listen here:

