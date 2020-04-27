Into 2020 with Stacey Abrams

Stacey Abrams has been very visible in the national media lately, making the case for why she would be a strong running mate for the Democrats’ presumptive nominee, Joe Biden. She’s not shy about her desire to serve, why she believes her experience is relevant, and whether Biden should choose a woman of color for the ticket.
As the founder of Fair Fight, a national organization to ensure voting rights, Abrams told us that regardless of whether she’s on the ticket, she wants Georgia and states across the country to take steps to ensure safe elections this fall.
In this Monday episode of Into America, host Trymaine Lee talks to Abrams about the VP seat, the November elections, and about COVID-19 in her home state of Georgia.
