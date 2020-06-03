Watch live: George Floyd protesters take to the streets in Seattle

Into an American Uprising: Can You Hear Us Now?

A conversation with some of the biggest thinkers, policy makers, actors and activists on what being Black in America means today.
People hold up their fists after protesting near the spot where George Floyd died while in custody of the Minneapolis Police, on May 26, 2020 in Minneapolis
As protests and riots continue following the recent deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor, NBC News Now and NBCBLK convene a virtual conversation called Can You Hear Us Now? Trymaine Lee moderates this discussion on race, civil unrest and what it’s like to be Black in America with some of the biggest thinkers, policy makers, actors and activists of this moment.

We hear from Wisconsin Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes, New York Times journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones, co-Founder of Campaign Zero Brittany Packnett Cunningham and actor Don Cheadle. NBCBLK reporter Janell Ross joins from the ground in Minneapolis.

