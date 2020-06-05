Into an American Uprising: James Clyburn on Lessons from History

"Be steady, stay focused.” Congressman James Clyburn on advice for young protesters
Image: Frederick Douglass's Birthday Honored On Capitol Hill
Assistant Democarat Leader James Clyburn, speaks at the Commemoration of the Bicentennial of the Birth of Frederick Douglass, in Emancipation Hall of the U.S. Capitol, on Feb. 14, 2018.Cheriss May / NurPhoto via Getty Images file

There have been nearly two weeks of national protests and collective unrest following the police killing of George Floyd. But for some, it is yet another step in the long march of progress.

South Carolina Congressman James Clyburn has been fighting for racial justice his entire life. He started at age 12 as the youth chapter of his local NAACP chapter and today is the highest ranking Black legislator in Congress. His advice to protesters today? “Stay steady, stay focused.”

Trymaine Lee sits down with Congressman Clyburn to discuss what leadership from Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden looks like and the lessons from history that fill him with both fear and hope for the future.

