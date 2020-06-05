Into an American Uprising: James Clyburn on Lessons from History

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

There have been nearly two weeks of national protests and collective unrest following the police killing of George Floyd. But for some, it is yet another step in the long march of progress.

South Carolina Congressman James Clyburn has been fighting for racial justice his entire life. He started at age 12 as the youth chapter of his local NAACP chapter and today is the highest ranking Black legislator in Congress. His advice to protesters today? “Stay steady, stay focused.”

Trymaine Lee sits down with Congressman Clyburn to discuss what leadership from Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden looks like and the lessons from history that fill him with both fear and hope for the future.

Further reading:

Let our news meet your inbox. The news and stories that matters, delivered weekday mornings. This site is protected by recaptcha

Find the transcript here within 24 hours.

Listen here:

iTunes

Google Podcasts

Spotify

Castbox

Stitcher

TuneIn