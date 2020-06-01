Into an American Uprising: Keith Ellison on George Floyd's Death

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Tens of thousands of people across the nation took to the streets this weekend to protest racism and police brutality in the wake of the suspected murder of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man who died in police custody last week in Minneapolis.

On Sunday night, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz tapped state Attorney General Keith Ellison to take the lead in the Floyd case with help from the Hennepin County District Attorney’s Office. Ellison was elected in 2018 after representing Minnesota’s 5th Congressional district for 12 years in Congress. He is the first African American to be elected to statewide office in Minnesota.

Host Trymaine Lee talks with Ellison about his approach to reviewing the facts in the case, whether or not there could be more charges against the officers involved, and what it will take to create systemic change in this country.

