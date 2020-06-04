Watch live: George Floyd protesters take to the streets in L.A.

Into an American Uprising: Talking to Kids About Racism

Why the stakes are so high and it’s never too early to talk to your kids about racism.
US-POLITICS-RACISM-JUSTICE-POLICE-minorities
A girl holds on to an adult as police in riot gear stand nearby following protests over the death of George Floyd in Seattle on May 30, 2020Jason Redmond / AFP via Getty Images

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
SUBSCRIBE

Most Black parents had “the talk” about race and racism with their children, but far fewer non-Black parents have. And “the talk” matters – for all kids -- because what we learn when we’re young sticks with us. So, as the world protests the death of George Floyd and other Black people at the hands of police, how can parents best help their kids understand what’s happening, and how to build a better world?

Host Tyrmaine Lee speaks to Dr. Beverly Daniel Tatum, a leading expert on how to talk to kids about race and racism, especially at this critical moment, and why starting young is so critical.

Further Reading and Viewing:

  • Assimilation Blues: Black Families in a White Community Beverly Daniel Tatum

  • Why Are All the Black Kids Sitting Together in the Cafeteria?: And Other Conversations About Race

  • Daring to Educate: The Legacy of the Early Spelman College Presidents

  • Can We Talk about Race?: And Other Conversations in an Era of School Resegregation (Race, Education, and Democracy)

  • Is My Skin Brown Because I Drank Chocolate Milk? | Beverly Daniel Tatum | TEDx Stanford

Find the transcript here within 24 hours.

Listen here:

iTunes

Google Podcasts

Spotify

Castbox

Stitcher

TuneIn