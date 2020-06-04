Into an American Uprising: Talking to Kids About Racism

Most Black parents had “the talk” about race and racism with their children, but far fewer non-Black parents have. And “the talk” matters – for all kids -- because what we learn when we’re young sticks with us. So, as the world protests the death of George Floyd and other Black people at the hands of police, how can parents best help their kids understand what’s happening, and how to build a better world?
Host Tyrmaine Lee speaks to Dr. Beverly Daniel Tatum, a leading expert on how to talk to kids about race and racism, especially at this critical moment, and why starting young is so critical.
Further Reading and Viewing:
Assimilation Blues: Black Families in a White Community Beverly Daniel Tatum
Why Are All the Black Kids Sitting Together in the Cafeteria?: And Other Conversations About Race
Daring to Educate: The Legacy of the Early Spelman College Presidents
Can We Talk about Race?: And Other Conversations in an Era of School Resegregation (Race, Education, and Democracy)
Is My Skin Brown Because I Drank Chocolate Milk? | Beverly Daniel Tatum | TEDx Stanford
