Into an American Uprising: White Accountability

White accountability: what it looks like and why it’s necessary
Image: Clasp hands, Atlanta Protest Held In Response To Police Custody Death Of Minneapolis Man George Floyd
People hold hands during a protest in response to the police killing of George Floyd in Atlanta on May 29, 2020.Elijah Nouvelage / Getty Images

One thing feels different about the current protests we are seeing following the recent deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery: the composition of the crowds.

In some parts of the country, white Americans are showing up. They are protesting, taking the knee, and flooding social media. There seems to be a renewed call for white accountability. But is posting and protesting enough? And will this energy last?

Trymaine Lee talks to Tim Wise, an anti-racist essayist, author and educator, about what white people can do to dismantle the systems of inequality in this country.

Tim Wise’s Recommended Reads:

  • Stamped from the Beginning: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas in America, Ibram X. Kendi
  • How to be an Antiracist, Ibram X. Kendi
  • White Rage, Carol Anderson
  • The Price of the Ticket: Collected Nonfiction, 1948-1985, James Baldwin
  • Our Black Year: One Family’s Quest to Buy Black in America’s Racially Divided Economy, Maggie Anderson
  • Raising White Kids, Jennifer Harvey
  • White Out: The Continuing Significance of Racism, Ashley W. Doane and Eduardo Bonilla-Silva
  • Come Hell or High Water: Hurricane Katrina and the Color of Disaster, Michael Eric Dyson

iTunes

Google Podcasts

Spotify

Castbox

Stitcher

TuneIn