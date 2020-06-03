Into an American Uprising: White Accountability

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

One thing feels different about the current protests we are seeing following the recent deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery: the composition of the crowds.

In some parts of the country, white Americans are showing up. They are protesting, taking the knee, and flooding social media. There seems to be a renewed call for white accountability. But is posting and protesting enough? And will this energy last?

Trymaine Lee talks to Tim Wise, an anti-racist essayist, author and educator, about what white people can do to dismantle the systems of inequality in this country.

Tim Wise’s Recommended Reads:

Let our news meet your inbox. The news and stories that matters, delivered weekday mornings. This site is protected by recaptcha

Stamped from the Beginning: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas in America, Ibram X. Kendi

How to be an Antiracist, Ibram X. Kendi

White Rage, Carol Anderson

The Price of the Ticket: Collected Nonfiction, 1948-1985, James Baldwin

Our Black Year: One Family’s Quest to Buy Black in America’s Racially Divided Economy, Maggie Anderson

Raising White Kids, Jennifer Harvey

White Out: The Continuing Significance of Racism, Ashley W. Doane and Eduardo Bonilla-Silva

Come Hell or High Water: Hurricane Katrina and the Color of Disaster, Michael Eric Dyson

Find the transcript here within 24 hours.

Listen here:

iTunes

Google Podcasts

Spotify

Castbox

Stitcher

TuneIn