Into an American Uprising: White Accountability

One thing feels different about the current protests we are seeing following the recent deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery: the composition of the crowds.
In some parts of the country, white Americans are showing up. They are protesting, taking the knee, and flooding social media. There seems to be a renewed call for white accountability. But is posting and protesting enough? And will this energy last?
Trymaine Lee talks to Tim Wise, an anti-racist essayist, author and educator, about what white people can do to dismantle the systems of inequality in this country.
Tim Wise’s Recommended Reads:
- Stamped from the Beginning: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas in America, Ibram X. Kendi
- How to be an Antiracist, Ibram X. Kendi
- White Rage, Carol Anderson
- The Price of the Ticket: Collected Nonfiction, 1948-1985, James Baldwin
- Our Black Year: One Family’s Quest to Buy Black in America’s Racially Divided Economy, Maggie Anderson
- Raising White Kids, Jennifer Harvey
- White Out: The Continuing Significance of Racism, Ashley W. Doane and Eduardo Bonilla-Silva
- Come Hell or High Water: Hurricane Katrina and the Color of Disaster, Michael Eric Dyson
