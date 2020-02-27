Into Bloomberg's Legacy of Stop and Frisk

Days before announcing his candidacy, Michael Bloomberg apologized for the use of stop-and-frisk, a policing tactic he championed as Mayor of New York City between 2002 and 2013. In their search for weapons, the New York Police Department made nearly 4.5 million stops over the span of a decade. Eighty-eight percent of people stopped were innocent, and the majority were Black and Latino boys and men.
Now, in order to have a real shot at the Democratic nomination, the former Mayor needs the support of Black voters. But will his decision to support stop and frisk hurt his chances?
In this episode, host Trymaine Lee goes into East New York, a community that experienced more stops than any other part of the city. Plus, a look at whether Bloomberg’s efforts to shore up support with Black voters nationwide will pay off.
