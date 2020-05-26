Into Comedy in a Crisis with Michelle Buteau

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

The impact of coronavirus has been devastating, but while we wait for a treatment or a vaccine, laughter may be the next best medicine.

Comedian, actress, podcast host and author Michelle Buteau is taking time during quarantine to slow down, reflect and stay creative. Host Trymaine Lee sits down with Buteau, who is at home in the Bronx with her twins, to discuss the value of comedy in a pandemic.

Further Reading and Viewing:

Let our news meet your inbox. The news and stories that matters, delivered weekday mornings. This site is protected by recaptcha

Find the transcript here Tuesday, May 26th

Listen here:

iTunes

Google Podcasts

Spotify

Castbox

Stitcher

TuneIn