Into Comedy in a Crisis with Michelle Buteau

How comedian and actress Michelle Buteau is keeping it light in lockdown
Image: Today - Season 69
Michelle Buteau on NBC's "TODAY" show on Jan. 9, 2020.Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
SUBSCRIBE

The impact of coronavirus has been devastating, but while we wait for a treatment or a vaccine, laughter may be the next best medicine.

Comedian, actress, podcast host and author Michelle Buteau is taking time during quarantine to slow down, reflect and stay creative. Host Trymaine Lee sits down with Buteau, who is at home in the Bronx with her twins, to discuss the value of comedy in a pandemic.

Further Reading and Viewing:

Find the transcript here Tuesday, May 26th

Listen here:

iTunes

Google Podcasts

Spotify

Castbox

Stitcher

TuneIn