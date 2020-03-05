Into the Fight for Lindsey Graham's Seat

Lindsey Graham is a giant in politics. The three-term Republican Senator has served more than two decades in Congress. He’s now a close ally to President Donald Trump.
He’s also up for re-election in 2020, and for the first time ever he’s facing a serious challenge to his South Carolina Senate seat. The fight comes from Jaime Harrison, a young, black Democrat, and a relative newcomer to the national stage. Harrison has raised more money than any Democrat running for the seat in state history, but he’s still a relative unknown.
In this episode of Into America, Trymaine Lee talks to Harrison and Graham’s campaign, to find out why both believe they will win. And we visit the red city of Greenville, to talk to a voter who has supported Graham in the past and is now backing Harrison.
