Into Life and Loss in a Pandemic

There are moments in life that call for celebration and communion. When a baby is born and when a loved one dies, we cook meals, share stories and help out where we can. These moments of life and death are the moments that pull us together.
But in the age of COVID-19, we are told to keep our distance. To prevent the spread of the virus, hospitals around the country are placing restrictions on who can be present in the delivery room. And there are limits on who can remain by the side of someone who is dying.
In this episode of Into America, Trymaine Lee speaks with a first-time expecting mom about how the coronavirus outbreak is changing her birth plan. And MSNBC contributor Eric Deggans talks about the death of his mother and having to coordinate a funeral that many could only attend online. These are stories of life and loss in a pandemic.
Further Reading:
- Adding insult to injury': Couples struggle with IVF cancellations amid coronavirus pandemic
- Funeral workers provide critical service but are at high risk of exposure to the coronavirus
- Our coronavirus confessions special
Find the transcript here within 24 hours.
Listen here: