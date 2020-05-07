Into Mental Health and Lost Jobs

A historic surge in unemployment is sparking a mental health crisis.
Owner and chef Anthony Caldwell looks out from 50Kitchen in the Field's Corner neighborhood of Boston on March 18, 2020.
Owner and chef Anthony Caldwell looks out from 50Kitchen in the Field's Corner neighborhood of Boston on March 18, 2020.Craig F. Walker / The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
SUBSCRIBE

This pandemic has left millions of Americans without a job and unable to look for a new one. Another 3.2 million people filed jobless claims last week, bringing the total to 33 million since coronavirus hit. Experts predict that the US unemployment rate is now somewhere around 20 percent, a rate approaching the Great Depression.

Host Trymaine Lee talks with NBC News national correspondent and anchor of Sunday Nightly News Kate Snow about how unemployed Americans are dealing with the new anxieties created by this crisis, and where people can turn for help.

Further Reading and Viewing:

Find the transcript here within 24 hours.

Listen here:

iTunes

Google Podcasts

Spotify

Castbox

Stitcher

TuneIn