Into Mental Health and Lost Jobs

This pandemic has left millions of Americans without a job and unable to look for a new one. Another 3.2 million people filed jobless claims last week, bringing the total to 33 million since coronavirus hit. Experts predict that the US unemployment rate is now somewhere around 20 percent, a rate approaching the Great Depression.
Host Trymaine Lee talks with NBC News national correspondent and anchor of Sunday Nightly News Kate Snow about how unemployed Americans are dealing with the new anxieties created by this crisis, and where people can turn for help.
