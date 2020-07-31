Morgan Freeman Reads the Last Words of John Lewis

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

The late Civil Rights icon and Georgia Representative John Lewis was laid to rest on Thursday. But he had one final thing to say.

John Lewis’ last words appeared in The New York Times on Thursday in an essay titled “Together, You Can Redeem the Soul of Our Nation.” John Lewis wrote the essay shortly before his death and requested that it be published on the day of his funeral.

In this bonus episode of Into America, Academy Award winning actor Morgan Freeman reads the final words of his friend John Lewis. This reading was recorded for MSNBC’s The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell.

Find the transcript here Monday, August 3rd.

