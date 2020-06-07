Into Religious Freedom During a Pandemic 

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

The regulations designed to stop the spread of coronavirus have infiltrated every part of our lives, including religion. Across the country, worship services have gone online or even into parking lots. But some churches are pushing back.

Host Trymaine Lee talks with a pastor in North Carolina who sued over restrictions on indoor services. Plus, NBC News Justice Correspondent Pete Williams explains how governments and the courts are balancing freedom of religion and public safety.

Further reading:

Find the transcript here within 24 hours.

