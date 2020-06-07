Into Religious Freedom During a Pandemic 

The courts weigh complicated questions about the First Amendment and public health.
Image: Altar server
Altar Server Christopher Coker participates in prayer outside the Basilica of San Albino in Mesilla, New Mexico on May 2, 2020.Paul Ratje / AFP - Getty Images file

The regulations designed to stop the spread of coronavirus have infiltrated every part of our lives, including religion. Across the country, worship services have gone online or even into parking lots. But some churches are pushing back.

Host Trymaine Lee talks with a pastor in North Carolina who sued over restrictions on indoor services. Plus, NBC News Justice Correspondent Pete Williams explains how governments and the courts are balancing freedom of religion and public safety.

