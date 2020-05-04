Into the Team Racing Toward a Vaccine

We’ve been hearing for weeks that a vaccine for coronavirus is what’s needed before life returns to some type of normalcy. But under normal circumstances, vaccine development is a long, complex process, that takes on average, 10 years, according to the National Institutes of Health. But the man in charge of the NIH’s Vaccine Research Center is trying to significantly shorten that timeline.
The center’s director, Dr. John Mascola, feels optimistic that a vaccine for coronavirus could be ready by early 2021. His team is working with private entities - and with governments around the world - to fast-track a solution to this problem.
On this episode of Into America, Dr. Mascola talks to host Trymaine Lee about herd immunity, the anti-vaccine movement, and about the steps necessary to get millions of Americans access to a coronavirus vaccine.
