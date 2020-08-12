Into the V.P. Pick: Kamala Harris

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

About this episode:

Joe Biden finally has a running mate: Senator Kamala Harris.

The Senator from California is the first Black woman on a presidential ticket in U.S. history. Biden promised to pick a woman back in March, and over the past few months, calls for him to choose a Black woman grew louder. Harris is a moderate choice by Biden, a moderate Democratic candidate.

She was District Attorney in San Francisco and Attorney General of California before being elected to the Senate in 2017. Last year, Senator Harris was part of the most diverse group ever to run for president. But despite being an early frontrunner, Harris lost momentum and dropped out before the Iowa caucuses. But not before creating one of the most viral moments of the Democratic primary debates, when Harris criticized Biden for opposing integration efforts in the 1970s. Now Biden-Harris is the 2020 Democratic ticket.

Yamiche Alcindor Cline is a White House correspondent for PBS Newshour and analyst for MSNBC and she joins Trymaine Lee to discuss the strategy and significance in Biden choosing Harris, and what it means for November.

