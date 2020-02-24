WATCH LIVE: Kobe Bryant's memorial service at Staples Center

Go Negative

It's the oldest, worst, and most effective part of American politics: go negative.
Lyndon Johnson and Michael Dukakis
Lyndon Johnson and Michael Dukakis.AP, Getty

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
SUBSCRIBE

It's the oldest, worst, and most effective part of American politics: go negative. Voters say they hate it, but it works. There's no way to frame your opponent's weakness any better. Chris deconstructs history's hardest hits—and how they were so effective—with Andrea Mitchell, senior Washington correspondent for NBC News and host of "Andrea Mitchell Reports," and Mike Murphy, who's handled media and strategy for Republicans running for President, the US Senate, and governorships.

Read the transcript here.

Listen here:

iTunes

Google Podcasts

Spotify

Castbox

Stitcher