Maybe Iowa didn’t go as planned, but there's a still a chance for your campaign. In a crowded field, great politicians know how to play from the back. They know how to turn a loss into a win. Bill Clinton did just that when he called himself the "Comeback Kid." We break down that moment—and how it helped propel him to the White House—with Republican strategist Susan Del Percio and Beth Fouhy, senior editor of politics for NBC News.
Read the transcript here within 24 hours.
