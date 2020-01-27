Watch live: Schumer speaks after Bolton bombshell ratchets up pressure for impeachment witnesses

See Something, Say Something

Voters want to see candidates handle unscripted moments with something spontaneous, with something that shows that the lights are on and somebody's home.
Presidential Candidate Ronald Reagan
Republican Presidential hopeful Ronald Reagan visits a downtown voting precinct during his presidential campaign in Manchester, N.H., on Feb. 26, 1980.Bettmann Archive

Lesson two: see something, say something. When unscripted moments flare up in a campaign, voters want to see candidates who can show some spontaneity. They want to know that their nominees can live without their talking points—that the lights are on and somebody's home.

Chris Matthews dissects the most memorable campaign turning points with Peggy Noonan, a Reagan speechwriter, and Jon Allen, a political analyst at NBC News.

Read the transcript here within 24 hours.

