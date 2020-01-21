Transcript
So You Wanna Be President?
Trailer
Archival Recording: I am honored by your nomination.
Archival Recording: To lead our party back to victory.
Archival Recording: And our nation to greatness.
Chris Matthews: So, you want to be president? This podcast is about the lessons learned from campaigns that got there.
Archival Recording: Thank you for your nomination.
Matthews: I'm Chris Matthews. I've watched many candidates run for their party's nomination, but only a few knew how to get it.
Archival Recording: I accept.
Archival Recording: I accept.
Archival Recording: I proudly accept your nomination.
Matthews: This podcast is about what it takes to get the nomination. Six episodes, six timeless themes that separate the few winners from the many losers. I'll be joined by campaign veterans. Most had front row seats to some of the pivotal moments in presidential campaign history. We'll break down what worked.
Archival Recording: I am paying for this microphone.
Matthews: And what did.
Archival Recording: And then we're going to Washington, D.C. to take back the White House.
Matthews: So, you wanna to be president? Then learn these lessons.
Woman Speaker: So You Wanna Be President with Chris Matthews. A new podcast from MSNBC. First two episodes available Monday, January 27. Subscribe now.