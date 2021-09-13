The Circus Comes to Town

About this episode:

Parents in Southlake discover a new label for what's been bothering them about all this diversity, equity and inclusion talk: critical race theory. A new fixation on the academic concept muddies the debate, drowning out the voices of students who’d come forward with stories about racism. Kimberlé Crenshaw, one of the founding scholars of CRT, sheds light on the national battle over the theory, warning of dire consequences. And Tucker Carlson, Dana Loesch and even Demi Lovato all put a spotlight on Southlake, where the fight has grown even more divisive — and more personal.

Listen here:

