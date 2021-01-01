NBC NEWS & MSNBC PODCASTS
Original
Mommy DoomsdayDateline's Keith Morrison Podcast: Deaths of children JJ and Tylee, Idaho investigation into Lori Vallow, Chad Daybell
Original
Into AmericaInto America is a show about being Black in America. These stories explore what it means to hold truth to power and this country to its promises. Told by people who have the most at stake.
Original
Do No HarmFalse accusations of child abuse from doctors can tear families apart. We follow the Bright family as they and other families like them fight to keep their children.
Original
Kamala: Next In LineKamala: Next in Line goes inside the cross-cultural journey that led Kamala Harris from her humble roots to become the first African-American woman to be the Vice Presidential nominee for a major party
Original
Why Is This Happening? with Chris HayesChris Hayes asks the big questions that keep him up at night: How do we make sense of this unprecedented moment in history? Why is this all happening? Writers, experts, and thinkers join Chris to break it all down.
showcast
Dateline NBCCurrent and classic episodes, featuring compelling true-crime mysteries, powerful documentaries and in-depth investigations.
Original
Motive for MurderA Houston woman is gunned down in her townhouse complex. Solving the case will take not just years, but another murder. Dateline’s Josh Mankiewicz takes you inside the twisted and chilling case.
Original
The Oath with Chuck RosenbergListen in on revealing conversations with fascinating men and women who took an oath to serve our nation – military and law enforcement leaders, medical professionals, an astronaut, a judge, and more. Who and what shaped them? How did they overcome adversity and failure? These captivating stories exemplify what is best about our country: integrity, civility, service, humility, and collective responsibility.
ORIGINAL
The Thing About PamTwo days after Christmas, 2011, Russ Faria came home to find his wife, Betsy, dead. Betsy’s brutal murder set off a chain of events that would expose a diabolical scheme. This original series from Dateline defies all expectations.
Showcast
The Rachel Maddow ShowRachel Maddow delivers original reporting through a captivating narrative, connecting the dots to explain the complexities surrounding this unprecedented news environment.
Showcast
Morning JoeJoin Joe Scarborough, Mika Brzezinski, and Willie Geist, for in-depth and informed discussions with top newsmakers, Washington insiders, journalists, and cultural influencers.
showcast
NBC Nightly News with Lester HoltLester Holt provides reporting and analysis of the day's most newsworthy national and international events.
Showcast
The ReidOutJoy Reid conducts one-on-one conversations with politicians and newsmakers while addressing provocative political issues both inside and outside of the beltway. Reid, who is also a best-selling author and public speaker, joined MSNBC in 2011 as a contributor. Drawing from her decades-long experience in politics, passion for addressing the intersection of race, justice and culture, as well as her signature tenacious interviewing style, Reid kicks off MSNBC’s primetime lineup by delving into American politics as it unfolds.
Showcast
The Last Word with Lawrence O’DonnellLawrence O’Donnell examines the day's top political stories, helping achieve a richer understanding of how news coming out of Washington affects our country and our world.
Showcast
All In with Chris HayesChris Hayes provides big-picture context around today’s news, with a commitment to in-depth reporting that holds our leaders accountable.
Showcast
The 11th Hour with Brian WilliamsBrian Williams reports live on late breaking news and developing stories that will be front page news the next morning.
Showcast
Deadline: White HouseDrawing from her experience as communications chief for President George W. Bush, Nicolle Wallace provides an insider’s perspective and clarity on where decision-makers stand on complex issues.
Showcast
The Beat with Ari MelberAri Melber reports on the biggest political and news stories of the day, offering a unique perspective on the legal and political issues facing our country.
showcast
Meet the Press with Chuck ToddNBC News' Meet the Press is the longest-running television show in history. If it's Sunday, it's Meet the Press with Chuck Todd.
original
Sunday Sitdown with Willie GeistWillie Geist provides sharp, conversational coverage of the day's news, along with in-depth profiles of the people and ideas shaping our culture.
Showcast
The Cross Connection with Tiffany CrossHosted by Tiffany Cross, the Washington, D.C-based show will unpack the news of the week with fresh, diverse voices from a cross section of thought leaders, elected officials and journalists, focusing heavily on the rising majority in this country and how their issues impact society as a whole.
Showcast
The Sunday Show with Jonathan CapehartDrawing upon his years of experience covering Washington politics through three presidents, host and Washington Post Columnist Jonathan Capehart examines the high stakes surrounding key issues affecting communities across America, cutting through the political noise with compelling, in-depth and unique viewpoints.
showcast
Way Too Early with Kasie HuntAnchored from the nation’s capital, “Way Too Early with Kasie Hunt” covers both the day’s inside-the-beltway political news as well as the critical stories shaping the national conversation leading into “Morning Joe.”
original
The Chuck ToddCast: Meet the PressChuck Todd at his best – unscripted, informed and focused on what matters in the 2020 presidential race. Conversation with top reporters, exclusive sit-down interviews and on-the-ground dispatches from the campaign trail.
original
Article II: Inside ImpeachmentA podcast about the latest developments on the impeachment of President Trump, and what it means for our country and our politics. Hosted by Steve Kornacki and powered by NBC News journalists.
Original
Byers MarketByers Market takes you inside the room with the most influential executives and entrepreneurs in Silicon Valley, Hollywood and New York for one-on-one conversations about the rapidly changing world of media and technology.
original
Meet the Press: The LidThe team behind Meet the Press and the NBC News Political Unit unpacks the most important political stories of the day.
Original
So You Wanna Be President? with Chris MatthewsChris Matthews has watched many candidates run for their party’s nomination. But only a few knew how to get it. This podcast is about what it takes to get the nomination.
Original
Modern Ruhles with Stephanie RuhleStephanie Ruhle moderates thoughtful conversations with Pulitzer Prize-winning journalists, CEOs, comedians, and more, around hot-button issues facing our culture today.