NBC NEWS & MSNBC PODCASTS

  • Original

    Mommy Doomsday

    Dateline's Keith Morrison Podcast: Deaths of children JJ and Tylee, Idaho investigation into Lori Vallow, Chad Daybell
  • Original

    Into America

    Into America is a show about being Black in America. These stories explore what it means to hold truth to power and this country to its promises. Told by people who have the most at stake.
  • Original

    Do No Harm

    False accusations of child abuse from doctors can tear families apart. We follow the Bright family as they and other families like them fight to keep their children.
  • Original

    Kamala: Next In Line

    Kamala: Next in Line goes inside the cross-cultural journey that led Kamala Harris from her humble roots to become the first African-American woman to be the Vice Presidential nominee for a major party
  • Original

    Why Is This Happening? with Chris Hayes

    Chris Hayes asks the big questions that keep him up at night: How do we make sense of this unprecedented moment in history? Why is this all happening? Writers, experts, and thinkers join Chris to break it all down.
  • showcast

    Dateline NBC

    Current and classic episodes, featuring compelling true-crime mysteries, powerful documentaries and in-depth investigations.
  • Original

    Motive for Murder

    A Houston woman is gunned down in her townhouse complex. Solving the case will take not just years, but another murder. Dateline’s Josh Mankiewicz takes you inside the twisted and chilling case.
  • Original

    The Oath with Chuck Rosenberg

    Listen in on revealing conversations with fascinating men and women who took an oath to serve our nation – military and law enforcement leaders, medical professionals, an astronaut, a judge, and more. Who and what shaped them? How did they overcome adversity and failure? These captivating stories exemplify what is best about our country: integrity, civility, service, humility, and collective responsibility.
  • ORIGINAL

    Bag Man

    In her first original podcast, Rachel Maddow digs up a story from 45 years ago that’s not well known, but it probably should be. Especially today.
  • ORIGINAL

    The Thing About Pam

    Two days after Christmas, 2011, Russ Faria came home to find his wife, Betsy, dead. Betsy’s brutal murder set off a chain of events that would expose a diabolical scheme. This original series from Dateline defies all expectations.
  • original

    13 Alibis

    How did a man who claims he had 13 alibi witnesses get convicted of murder and serve 20 years in prison? Producer Dan Slepian sheds light on the case of Richard Rosario, convicted of a 1996 murder in New York City.
  • Showcast

    The Rachel Maddow Show

    Rachel Maddow delivers original reporting through a captivating narrative, connecting the dots to explain the complexities surrounding this unprecedented news environment.
  • Showcast

    Morning Joe

    Join Joe Scarborough, Mika Brzezinski, and Willie Geist, for in-depth and informed discussions with top newsmakers, Washington insiders, journalists, and cultural influencers.
  • showcast

    NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt

    Lester Holt provides reporting and analysis of the day's most newsworthy national and international events.
  • Showcast

    The ReidOut

    Joy Reid conducts one-on-one conversations with politicians and newsmakers while addressing provocative political issues both inside and outside of the beltway. Reid, who is also a best-selling author and public speaker, joined MSNBC in 2011 as a contributor. Drawing from her decades-long experience in politics, passion for addressing the intersection of race, justice and culture, as well as her signature tenacious interviewing style, Reid kicks off MSNBC’s primetime lineup by delving into American politics as it unfolds.
  • Showcast

    The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell

    Lawrence O’Donnell examines the day's top political stories, helping achieve a richer understanding of how news coming out of Washington affects our country and our world.
  • Showcast

    All In with Chris Hayes

    Chris Hayes provides big-picture context around today’s news, with a commitment to in-depth reporting that holds our leaders accountable.
  • Showcast

    The 11th Hour with Brian Williams

    Brian Williams reports live on late breaking news and developing stories that will be front page news the next morning.
  • Showcast

    Deadline: White House

    Drawing from her experience as communications chief for President George W. Bush, Nicolle Wallace provides an insider’s perspective and clarity on where decision-makers stand on complex issues.
  • Showcast

    The Beat with Ari Melber

    Ari Melber reports on the biggest political and news stories of the day, offering a unique perspective on the legal and political issues facing our country.
  • showcast

    Meet the Press with Chuck Todd

    NBC News' Meet the Press is the longest-running television show in history. If it's Sunday, it's Meet the Press with Chuck Todd.
  • original

    Sunday Sitdown with Willie Geist

    Willie Geist provides sharp, conversational coverage of the day's news, along with in-depth profiles of the people and ideas shaping our culture.
  • Showcast

    The Cross Connection with Tiffany Cross

    Hosted by Tiffany Cross, the Washington, D.C-based show will unpack the news of the week with fresh, diverse voices from a cross section of thought leaders, elected officials and journalists, focusing heavily on the rising majority in this country and how their issues impact society as a whole.
  • Showcast

    The Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart

    Drawing upon his years of experience covering Washington politics through three presidents, host and Washington Post Columnist Jonathan Capehart examines the high stakes surrounding key issues affecting communities across America, cutting through the political noise with compelling, in-depth and unique viewpoints.
  • Showcast

    Velshi

    MSNBC anchor Ali Velshi brings his sharp analysis and perspective to weekend mornings.
  • showcast

    Way Too Early with Kasie Hunt

    Anchored from the nation’s capital, “Way Too Early with Kasie Hunt” covers both the day’s inside-the-beltway political news as well as the critical stories shaping the national conversation leading into “Morning Joe.”
  • original

    The Chuck ToddCast: Meet the Press

    Chuck Todd at his best – unscripted, informed and focused on what matters in the 2020 presidential race. Conversation with top reporters, exclusive sit-down interviews and on-the-ground dispatches from the campaign trail.
  • original

    Article II: Inside Impeachment

    A podcast about the latest developments on the impeachment of President Trump, and what it means for our country and our politics. Hosted by Steve Kornacki and powered by NBC News journalists.
  • Original

    Byers Market

    Byers Market takes you inside the room with the most influential executives and entrepreneurs in Silicon Valley, Hollywood and New York for one-on-one conversations about the rapidly changing world of media and technology.
  • original

    Meet the Press: The Lid

    The team behind Meet the Press and the NBC News Political Unit unpacks the most important political stories of the day.
  • Original

    So You Wanna Be President? with Chris Matthews

    Chris Matthews has watched many candidates run for their party’s nomination. But only a few knew how to get it. This podcast is about what it takes to get the nomination.
  • Original

    Modern Ruhles with Stephanie Ruhle

    Stephanie Ruhle moderates thoughtful conversations with Pulitzer Prize-winning journalists, CEOs, comedians, and more, around hot-button issues facing our culture today.