Virginia Democrats have picked up 10 House of Delegates seats and lead in seven more races, putting them within striking distance of taking the majority in the state legislature.

Democrats needed to flip 17 seats heading into Tuesday to retake the majority. And while the gubernatorial contest between Democrat Ralph Northam and Republican Ed Gillespie has dominated national attention, the 100 seats in the state's House of Delegates could end up being the true bellwethers to gauge Democratic Party's strength ahead of the 2018 midterms.

Virginia House Democratic Leader David Toscano called the results "unprecedented," noting that the last time Democrats won more than five seats in a single year was 1975. "This isn't a wave, this is a tsunami," he told NBC News.

Alex Seitz-Wald contributed reporting from Fairfax, Virginia.