Race results

Virginia Governor

99% IN
Image: Ralph Northam
Ralph Northam
54%
1,335,277
Image: Ed Gillespie
Ed Gillespie
45%
1,129,138
Cliff Hyra 1%
Projected Winner
VIEW VA Governor EXIT POLLS

Virginia Lt. Governor

99% IN
Image: Justin Fairfax
Justin Fairfax
52%
1,294,261
Image: Jill Vogel
Jill Vogel
48%
1,177,444
Projected Winner

Virginia Attorney General

99% IN
Image: Mark Herring
INCUMBENT
Mark Herring
53%
1,313,003
Image: John Adams
John Adams
47%
1,166,574
Projected Winner

New Jersey Governor

51% IN
Image: Phil Murphy
Phil Murphy
53%
591,268
Image: Kim Guadagno
Kim Guadagno
45%
504,385
Projected Winner
VIEW NJ Governor EXIT POLLS

New York City Mayor

88% IN
Image: Bill de Blasio
INCUMBENT
Bill de Blasio
65%
571,522
Image: Nicole Malliotakis
Nicole Malliotakis
29%
254,570
Sal Albanese 2% Akeem Browder 1% Michael Tolkin 1% Bo Dietl 1% Aaron Commey 0%
Projected Winner

Utah U.S. House District 3

0% IN
Image: Kathie Allen
Kathie Allen
0%
0 votes
Image: John Curtis
John Curtis
0%
0 votes
Jim Bennett 0% Joseph Buchman 0% Jason Christensen 0% Sean Whalen 0%
Blog

Latest

Jordan Jackson

Democrats Make Major Gains in Virginia State House

Virginia Democrats have picked up 10 House of Delegates seats and lead in seven more races, putting them within striking distance of taking the majority in the state legislature.

Democrats needed to flip 17 seats heading into Tuesday to retake the majority. And while the gubernatorial contest between Democrat Ralph Northam and Republican Ed Gillespie has dominated national attention, the 100 seats in the state's House of Delegates could end up being the true bellwethers to gauge Democratic Party's strength ahead of the 2018 midterms.

Virginia House Democratic Leader David Toscano called the results "unprecedented," noting that the last time Democrats won more than five seats in a single year was 1975. "This isn't a wave, this is a tsunami," he told NBC News.

Alex Seitz-Wald contributed reporting from Fairfax, Virginia.

NBC News
NBC News

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio Wins Re-Election, NBC News Projects

Democratic incumbent Bill de Blasio cruised to re-election Tuesday in New York City, NBC News projects.

Jane C. Timm
Jane C. Timm

DNC Chair: Virginia Is 'Blueprint' For New Democratic Party

Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez heralded Democrat Ralph Northam's win in Virginia as "a blueprint for what we're doing everywhere."

"This is a really important night, and it's not only an important night for Virginia, but it's a blueprint for what we're doing everywhere which is competing in every zip code, and telling our story," he told MSNBC's Chris Hayes.

The DNC has been embroiled in scandal after a new book by former interim chair highlighted a fundraising deal between the Clinton campaign and the Committee well before she'd won the nomination, earning further calls of a "rigged" election by the president.

"The new DNC demonstrated its commitment to organizing for our values," Perez said in a statement emailed to reporters minutes later. "Tonight's success is just the beginning."

Democrats Win A.G. and Lt. Gov Races in Virginia

Democrats continue to roll in Virginia as incumbent Attorney General Mark Herring skated to re-election and Justin Fairfax became the state's next lieutenant governor, NBC News projects.

Fairfax will take the job vacated by Democratic Governor-elect Ralph Northam.

Jane C. Timm
Jane C. Timm

Gillespie 'Did Not Embrace Me,' Trump Tweets

President Donald Trump blamed Virginia's Republican gubernatorial candidate for losing Tuesday night, tweeting that Ed Gillespie "worked hard but did not embrace me or what I stand for."

But Gillespie did embrace much of Trump's message, running dark anti-sanctuary city ads about crime and the MS-13 gang and vowing to protect Confederate statues. Trump tweeted support of the candidate, and recorded a robocall for him, too.

In early exit polling by NBC News, 49 percent of Virginia voters said that Trump was not a factor in their vote for governor. Another 32 percent said one reason for their vote was to express opposition to Trump. Just 16 percent said their vote was guided by support for Trump.

Alex Seitz-Wald

Quiet, Then Cheers, at Northam's Election Night Party

Fairfax, Va. — Attendees were still trickling into Ralph Northam's election night party here when NBC News called race for the Democrat almost two hours before most were expecting a result.

The sound on the TVs at the front of the room had not been turned on when the race was initially called, but a cheer went up in the crowd as soon as their attention was turned to the screens. The room at the George Mason University student center quickly took on a party vibe as attendees headed to the bar and live musicians took the stage.

Image: Hyun Lee, a supporter of Democratic gubernatorial candidate Ralph Northam celebrates
Hyun Lee, a supporter of Democratic gubernatorial candidate Ralph Northam celebrates as early projections indicated a Northam victory at an election night rally on Nov. 7, 2017 in Fairfax, Virginia. Win McNamee / Getty Images
Garrett Haake

Sources: Ed Gillespie Has Called Ralph Northam to Concede

Republican Ed Gillespie has called Democrat Ralph Northam to concede, two sources familiar with the call said Tuesday night.

Northam defeated Gillespie in the Virginia governor's race, according to NBC News projections.

Jordan Jackson

Danica Roem Becomes First Transgender State Legislator

Democrat Danica Roem became the first transgender person to be elected to a state legislature on Tuesday after defeating a 13-term member of Virginia's House of Delegates.

Roem, a former newspaper reporter, first made history in June after defeating three other Democrats to become the first transgender woman to win a primary race to serve in the state government.

Hillary Clinton won Roem's district with more than 54 percent of the vote in the 2016 election.

Danica Roem
Democratic nominee for the House of Delegates 13th district seat Danica Roem brings campaign signs as she greets voters while canvasing a neighborhood in Manassas, Virginia on June 21, 2017. Steve Helber / AP file
Jane C. Timm
Jane C. Timm

Democrats Celebrate Early Local Win in New Hampshire

The Democratic National Committee congratulated Democrat Joyce Craig for winning the Manchester, New Hampshire, mayoral race Tuesday, unseating Republican incumbent Mayor Ted Gatsas, who was running for his fifth term.

She will be the first ever woman to serve as mayor in Manchester.

"It's time for a new era of economic vibrancy, and Mayor-elect Craig has what it takes to make it happen," DNC Chair Tom Perez said in a statement emailed to reporters.

A Twitter account that appears to be Gatsas' campaign tweeted a concession. "Congratulations to Mayor-elect @JoyceCraigNH and her team on a hard fought victory!" he wrote. The pair faced off in the same race in 2015, with Gatsas winning by just 64 votes, according to the New Hampshire Union Leader.

NBC News
NBC News

Democrat Ralph Northam Wins Virginia Governor's Race, NBC News Projects

Democrat Ralph Northam bested Republican Ed Gillespie to win Virginia's governor's race, NBC News projects.

Polls showed Gillespie closing the gap on Northam in the final weeks of what had become a bitter and negative campaign. But the Democrat easily held on Tuesday after a race in which he focused heavily on tying Gillespie to President Donald Trump.

Hillary Clinton defeated Trump by five points in Virginia in 2016.

