Virginia Democrats have picked up 10 House of Delegates seats and lead in seven more races, putting them within striking distance of taking the majority in the state legislature.
Democrats needed to flip 17 seats heading into Tuesday to retake the majority. And while the gubernatorial contest between Democrat Ralph Northam and Republican Ed Gillespie has dominated national attention, the 100 seats in the state's House of Delegates could end up being the true bellwethers to gauge Democratic Party's strength ahead of the 2018 midterms.
Virginia House Democratic Leader David Toscano called the results "unprecedented," noting that the last time Democrats won more than five seats in a single year was 1975. "This isn't a wave, this is a tsunami," he told NBC News.
Alex Seitz-Wald contributed reporting from Fairfax, Virginia.
Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez heralded Democrat Ralph Northam's win in Virginia as "a blueprint for what we're doing everywhere."
"This is a really important night, and it's not only an important night for Virginia, but it's a blueprint for what we're doing everywhere which is competing in every zip code, and telling our story," he told MSNBC's Chris Hayes.
The DNC has been embroiled in scandal after a new book by former interim chair highlighted a fundraising deal between the Clinton campaign and the Committee well before she'd won the nomination, earning further calls of a "rigged" election by the president.
"The new DNC demonstrated its commitment to organizing for our values," Perez said in a statement emailed to reporters minutes later. "Tonight's success is just the beginning."
President Donald Trump blamed Virginia's Republican gubernatorial candidate for losing Tuesday night, tweeting that Ed Gillespie "worked hard but did not embrace me or what I stand for."
But Gillespie did embrace much of Trump's message, running dark anti-sanctuary city ads about crime and the MS-13 gang and vowing to protect Confederate statues. Trump tweeted support of the candidate, and recorded a robocall for him, too.
In early exit polling by NBC News, 49 percent of Virginia voters said that Trump was not a factor in their vote for governor. Another 32 percent said one reason for their vote was to express opposition to Trump. Just 16 percent said their vote was guided by support for Trump.
Ed Gillespie worked hard but did not embrace me or what I stand for. Donâ€™t forget, Republicans won 4 out of 4 House seats, and with the economy doing record numbers, we will continue to win, even bigger than before!
Fairfax, Va. — Attendees were still trickling into Ralph Northam's election night party here when NBC News called race for the Democrat almost two hours before most were expecting a result.
The sound on the TVs at the front of the room had not been turned on when the race was initially called, but a cheer went up in the crowd as soon as their attention was turned to the screens. The room at the George Mason University student center quickly took on a party vibe as attendees headed to the bar and live musicians took the stage.
The Democratic National Committee congratulated Democrat Joyce Craig for winning the Manchester, New Hampshire, mayoral race Tuesday, unseating Republican incumbent Mayor Ted Gatsas, who was running for his fifth term.
She will be the first ever woman to serve as mayor in Manchester.
"It's time for a new era of economic vibrancy, and Mayor-elect Craig has what it takes to make it happen," DNC Chair Tom Perez said in a statement emailed to reporters.
Democrat Ralph Northam bested Republican Ed Gillespie to win Virginia's governor's race, NBC News projects.
Polls showed Gillespie closing the gap on Northam in the final weeks of what had become a bitter and negative campaign. But the Democrat easily held on Tuesday after a race in which he focused heavily on tying Gillespie to President Donald Trump.
Hillary Clinton defeated Trump by five points in Virginia in 2016.