Virginia primary results

Voters head to the polls in several states on June 12, including Maine, Nevada, North Dakota, South Carolina, and Virginia, where NBC News is following Senate and House races.

Several Republicans — including Corey Stewart, the far-right candidate who held an event last year with the white supremacist who would go on to coordinate the deadly "Unite the Right" rally — are competing for the opportunity to challenge Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., who is running for re-election unopposed.

In the Democratic race to take on Rep. Barbara Comstock, R-Va., one of the most vulnerable GOP incumbents this cycle, the top candidates are state Sen. Jennifer Wexton, former state Department official Alison Friedman and Iraq-Afghanistan war veteran Dan Helmer.

Return here for live results after polls close at 7 p.m. ET.

Senate

Democrat Senate primary

Candidate Percent Votes
Tim Kaine
Incumbent
Uncontested Race

Republican Senate primary

Candidate Percent Votes
Nick Freitas
0%
E.W. Jackson
0%
Corey Stewart
0%

House

Democrat House 1 primary

Candidate Percent Votes
Edwin Santana
0%
John Suddarth
0%
Vangie Williams
0%

Republican House 1 primary

Candidate Percent Votes
Rob Wittman
Incumbent
Uncontested Race

Democrat House 2 primary

Candidate Percent Votes
Elaine Luria
0%
Karen Mallard
0%

Republican House 2 primary

Candidate Percent Votes
Scott Taylor
Incumbent
0%
Mary Jones
0%

Democrat House 3 primary

Candidate Percent Votes
Bobby Scott
Incumbent
Uncontested Race

Republican House 3 primary

Candidate Percent Votes
There is no Republican candidate running.

Democrat House 4 primary

Candidate Percent Votes
Donald McEachin
Incumbent
Uncontested Race

Republican House 4 primary

Candidate Percent Votes
Shion Fenty
0%
Ryan McAdams
0%

Democrat House 6 primary

Candidate Percent Votes
Sergio Coppola
0%
Jennifer Lewis
0%
Charlotte Moore
0%
Peter Volosin
0%

Republican House 6 primary

Candidate Percent Votes
Ben Cline will be the Republican candidate in November.

Democrat House 7 primary

Candidate Percent Votes
Abigail Spanberger
0%
Daniel Ward
0%

Republican House 7 primary

Candidate Percent Votes
David Brat, incumbent, will be the Republican candidate in November.

Democrat House 8 primary

Candidate Percent Votes
Donald Beyer
Incumbent
Uncontested Race

Republican House 8 primary

Candidate Percent Votes
Thomas Oh, unopposed, will be the Republican candidate in November.

Democrat House 9 primary

Candidate Percent Votes
Anthony Flaccavento
0%
Justin Santopietro
0%

Republican House 9 primary

Candidate Percent Votes
Morgan Griffith
Incumbent
Uncontested Race

Democrat House 10 primary

Candidate Percent Votes
Julia Biggins
0%
Alison Friedman
0%
Dan Helmer
0%
Paul Pelletier
0%
Lindsey Davis Stover
0%
Jennifer Wexton
0%

Republican House 10 primary

Candidate Percent Votes
Barbara Comstock
Incumbent
0%
Shak Hill
0%

Democrat House 11 primary

Candidate Percent Votes
Gerald Connolly
Incumbent
Uncontested Race

Republican House 11 primary

Candidate Percent Votes
Jeff Dove
Uncontested Race

