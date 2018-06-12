Voters head to the polls in several states on June 12, including Maine, Nevada, North Dakota, South Carolina, and Virginia, where NBC News is following Senate and House races.

Several Republicans — including Corey Stewart, the far-right candidate who held an event last year with the white supremacist who would go on to coordinate the deadly "Unite the Right" rally — are competing for the opportunity to challenge Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., who is running for re-election unopposed.

In the Democratic race to take on Rep. Barbara Comstock, R-Va., one of the most vulnerable GOP incumbents this cycle, the top candidates are state Sen. Jennifer Wexton, former state Department official Alison Friedman and Iraq-Afghanistan war veteran Dan Helmer.

