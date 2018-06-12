Voters head to the polls in several states on June 12, including Maine, Nevada, North Dakota, South Carolina, and Virginia, where NBC News is following Senate and House races.
Several Republicans — including Corey Stewart, the far-right candidate who held an event last year with the white supremacist who would go on to coordinate the deadly "Unite the Right" rally — are competing for the opportunity to challenge Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., who is running for re-election unopposed.
In the Democratic race to take on Rep. Barbara Comstock, R-Va., one of the most vulnerable GOP incumbents this cycle, the top candidates are state Sen. Jennifer Wexton, former state Department official Alison Friedman and Iraq-Afghanistan war veteran Dan Helmer.
Return here for live results after polls close at 7 p.m. ET.
Senate
|Candidate
|Percent
|Votes
|
Tim Kaine
Incumbent
|Uncontested Race
Republican
Senate primary
|Candidate
|Percent
|Votes
|
Nick Freitas
|0%
|
|
E.W. Jackson
|0%
|
|
Corey Stewart
|0%
|
House
|Candidate
|Percent
|Votes
|
Edwin Santana
|0%
|
|
John Suddarth
|0%
|
|
Vangie Williams
|0%
|
Republican
House 1 primary
|Candidate
|Percent
|Votes
|
Rob Wittman
Incumbent
|Uncontested Race
|Candidate
|Percent
|Votes
|
Elaine Luria
|0%
|
|
Karen Mallard
|0%
|
Republican
House 2 primary
|Candidate
|Percent
|Votes
|
Scott Taylor
Incumbent
|0%
|
|
Mary Jones
|0%
|
|Candidate
|Percent
|Votes
|
Bobby Scott
Incumbent
|Uncontested Race
Republican
House 3 primary
|Candidate
|Percent
|Votes
|
There is no Republican candidate running.
|Candidate
|Percent
|Votes
|
Donald McEachin
Incumbent
|Uncontested Race
Republican
House 4 primary
|Candidate
|Percent
|Votes
|
Shion Fenty
|0%
|
|
Ryan McAdams
|0%
|
|Candidate
|Percent
|Votes
|
Sergio Coppola
|0%
|
|
Jennifer Lewis
|0%
|
|
Charlotte Moore
|0%
|
|
Peter Volosin
|0%
|
Republican
House 6 primary
|Candidate
|Percent
|Votes
|
Ben Cline will be the Republican candidate in November.
|Candidate
|Percent
|Votes
|
Abigail Spanberger
|0%
|
|
Daniel Ward
|0%
|
Republican
House 7 primary
|Candidate
|Percent
|Votes
|
David Brat, incumbent, will be the Republican candidate in November.
|Candidate
|Percent
|Votes
|
Donald Beyer
Incumbent
|Uncontested Race
Republican
House 8 primary
|Candidate
|Percent
|Votes
|
Thomas Oh, unopposed, will be the Republican candidate in November.
|Candidate
|Percent
|Votes
|
Anthony Flaccavento
|0%
|
|
Justin Santopietro
|0%
|
Republican
House 9 primary
|Candidate
|Percent
|Votes
|
Morgan Griffith
Incumbent
|Uncontested Race
Democrat
House 10 primary
|Candidate
|Percent
|Votes
|
Julia Biggins
|0%
|
|
Alison Friedman
|0%
|
|
Dan Helmer
|0%
|
|
Paul Pelletier
|0%
|
|
Lindsey Davis Stover
|0%
|
|
Jennifer Wexton
|0%
|
Republican
House 10 primary
|Candidate
|Percent
|Votes
|
Barbara Comstock
Incumbent
|0%
|
|
Shak Hill
|0%
|
Democrat
House 11 primary
|Candidate
|Percent
|Votes
|
Gerald Connolly
Incumbent
|Uncontested Race
Republican
House 11 primary
|Candidate
|Percent
|Votes
|
Jeff Dove
|Uncontested Race