Virginia primary results

Voters headed to the polls in several states Tuesday, including Maine, Nevada, North Dakota, South Carolina, and Virginia, where Corey Stewart, a Donald Trump-supporting immigration hardliner who campaigned on keeping Confederate monuments, narrowly won the GOP U.S. Senate primary, according to an NBC News projection.

He will go up against incumbent Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine this fall.

Get more live results from Virginia House and Senate primary races below.

Senate

Democrat Senate primary

Candidate Percent Votes
Tim Kaine
Incumbent | Winner
Uncontested Race

Republican Senate primary

Candidate Percent Votes
Corey Stewart
Projected Winner
44.9% 136,538
Nick Freitas
43.1% 131,280
E.W. Jackson
12% 36,602
98% votes in

House

Democrat House 1 primary

Candidate Percent Votes
Vangie Williams
Winner
39.9% 11,004
Edwin Santana
32.7% 9,025
John Suddarth
27.4% 7,550
100% votes in

Republican House 1 primary

Candidate Percent Votes
Rob Wittman
Incumbent | Winner
Uncontested Race

Democrat House 2 primary

Candidate Percent Votes
Elaine Luria
Winner
62.3% 17,540
Karen Mallard
37.7% 10,604
100% votes in

Republican House 2 primary

Candidate Percent Votes
Scott Taylor
Incumbent | Winner
76% 28,505
Mary Jones
24% 8,978
100% votes in

Democrat House 3 primary

Candidate Percent Votes
Bobby Scott
Incumbent | Winner
Uncontested Race

Republican House 3 primary

Candidate Percent Votes
There is no Republican candidate running.

Democrat House 4 primary

Candidate Percent Votes
Donald McEachin
Incumbent | Winner
Uncontested Race

Republican House 4 primary

Candidate Percent Votes
Ryan McAdams
Winner
72.5% 17,511
Shion Fenty
27.5% 6,656
100% votes in

Democrat House 6 primary

Candidate Percent Votes
Jennifer Lewis
Winner
47.3% 8,066
Peter Volosin
27.4% 4,671
Charlotte Moore
18.6% 3,173
Sergio Coppola
6.7% 1,143
100% votes in

Republican House 6 primary

Candidate Percent Votes
Ben Cline will be the Republican candidate in November.

Democrat House 7 primary

Candidate Percent Votes
Abigail Spanberger
Winner
72.7% 33,199
Daniel Ward
27.3% 12,495
100% votes in

Republican House 7 primary

Candidate Percent Votes
David Brat, incumbent, will be the Republican candidate in November.

Democrat House 8 primary

Candidate Percent Votes
Donald Beyer
Incumbent | Winner
Uncontested Race

Republican House 8 primary

Candidate Percent Votes
Thomas Oh, unopposed, will be the Republican candidate in November.

Democrat House 9 primary

Candidate Percent Votes
Anthony Flaccavento
Winner
78.6% 10,762
Justin Santopietro
21.4% 2,922
100% votes in

Republican House 9 primary

Candidate Percent Votes
Morgan Griffith
Incumbent | Winner
Uncontested Race

Democrat House 10 primary

Candidate Percent Votes
Jennifer Wexton
Winner
41.9% 22,394
Alison Friedman
23% 12,289
Lindsey Davis Stover
16% 8,561
Dan Helmer
12.5% 6,709
Paul Pelletier
3.8% 2,010
Julia Biggins
2.8% 1,512
100% votes in

Republican House 10 primary

Candidate Percent Votes
Barbara Comstock
Incumbent | Winner
60.7% 28,274
Shak Hill
39.3% 18,301
100% votes in

Democrat House 11 primary

Candidate Percent Votes
Gerald Connolly
Incumbent | Winner
Uncontested Race

Republican House 11 primary

Candidate Percent Votes
Jeff Dove
Winner
Uncontested Race

