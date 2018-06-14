Voters headed to the polls in several states Tuesday, including Maine, Nevada, North Dakota, South Carolina, and Virginia, where Corey Stewart, a Donald Trump-supporting immigration hardliner who campaigned on keeping Confederate monuments, narrowly won the GOP U.S. Senate primary, according to an NBC News projection.
He will go up against incumbent Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine this fall.
Get more live results from Virginia House and Senate primary races below.
Senate
Democrat
Senate primary
Candidate
Percent
Votes
Tim Kaine
Incumbent
|
Winner
Uncontested Race
Republican
Senate primary
Candidate
Percent
Votes
Corey Stewart
Projected Winner
44.9%
136,538
Nick Freitas
43.1%
131,280
E.W. Jackson
12%
36,602
House
Democrat
House 1 primary
Candidate
Percent
Votes
Vangie Williams
Winner
39.9%
11,004
Edwin Santana
32.7%
9,025
John Suddarth
27.4%
7,550
Republican
House 1 primary
Candidate
Percent
Votes
Rob Wittman
Incumbent
|
Winner
Uncontested Race
Democrat
House 2 primary
Candidate
Percent
Votes
Elaine Luria
Winner
62.3%
17,540
Karen Mallard
37.7%
10,604
Republican
House 2 primary
Candidate
Percent
Votes
Scott Taylor
Incumbent
|
Winner
76%
28,505
Mary Jones
24%
8,978
Democrat
House 3 primary
Candidate
Percent
Votes
Bobby Scott
Incumbent
|
Winner
Uncontested Race
Republican
House 3 primary
Candidate
Percent
Votes
There is no Republican candidate running.
Democrat
House 4 primary
Candidate
Percent
Votes
Donald McEachin
Incumbent
|
Winner
Uncontested Race
Republican
House 4 primary
Candidate
Percent
Votes
Ryan McAdams
Winner
72.5%
17,511
Shion Fenty
27.5%
6,656
Democrat
House 6 primary
Candidate
Percent
Votes
Jennifer Lewis
Winner
47.3%
8,066
Peter Volosin
27.4%
4,671
Charlotte Moore
18.6%
3,173
Sergio Coppola
6.7%
1,143
Republican
House 6 primary
Candidate
Percent
Votes
Ben Cline will be the Republican candidate in November.
Democrat
House 7 primary
Candidate
Percent
Votes
Abigail Spanberger
Winner
72.7%
33,199
Daniel Ward
27.3%
12,495
Republican
House 7 primary
Candidate
Percent
Votes
David Brat, incumbent, will be the Republican candidate in November.
Democrat
House 8 primary
Candidate
Percent
Votes
Donald Beyer
Incumbent
|
Winner
Uncontested Race
Republican
House 8 primary
Candidate
Percent
Votes
Thomas Oh, unopposed, will be the Republican candidate in November.