May 8 Results

Tuesday's primaries kicked off the 2018 battle for the Senate, offering mixed results for outsider candidates despite the electorate's anti-incumbent mood.

Don Blankenship, who bragged he was "Trumpier than Trump," conceded his loss in West Virginia, while businessman Mike Braun easily defeated two members of Congress to win the Republican Senate primary in Indiana Tuesday, NBC News projected.

Click through to see the results from key races in Ohio, Indiana, and West Virginia.

Indiana votes

Democrat Senate primary

Candidate Percent Votes
Joe Donnelly
Incumbent | Winner
100% 287,325
93% votes in

Republican Senate primary

Candidate Percent Votes
Mike Braun
Projected Winner
41.2% 208,451
Todd Rokita
30% 151,931
Luke Messer
28.8% 145,991
99% votes in
See all Indiana's races

Ohio votes

Democrat Governor primary

Candidate Percent Votes
Richard Cordray
Projected Winner
62.3% 421,548
Dennis Kucinich
22.8% 154,604
Joe Schiavoni
9.2% 62,202
Bill O'Neill
3.3% 22,116
Paul Ray
1.4% 9,351
Larry Ealy
1% 6,876
90% votes in

Republican Governor primary

Candidate Percent Votes
Mike DeWine
Projected Winner
59.8% 494,005
Mary Taylor
40.2% 331,855
97% votes in
See all Ohio's races

West Virginia votes

Democrat Senate primary

Candidate Percent Votes
Joe Manchin
Incumbent | Projected Winner
69.9% 110,888
Paula Swearengin
30.1% 47,661
91% votes in

Republican Senate primary

Candidate Percent Votes
Patrick Morrisey
Projected Winner
34.7% 47,774
Evan Jenkins
29.2% 40,148
Don Blankenship
19.9% 27,414
Tom Willis
10.1% 13,863
Bo Copley
3.1% 4,237
Jack Newbrough
3% 4,093
92% votes in
See all West Virginia's races

