Tuesday's primaries kicked off the 2018 battle for the Senate, offering mixed results for outsider candidates despite the electorate's anti-incumbent mood.
Don Blankenship, who bragged he was "Trumpier than Trump," conceded his loss in West Virginia, while businessman Mike Braun easily defeated two members of Congress to win the Republican Senate primary in Indiana Tuesday, NBC News projected.
Indiana votes
Democrat Senate primary
|Candidate
|Percent
|Votes
|
Joe Donnelly
Incumbent | Winner
|100%
|287,596
93% votes in
Republican Senate primary
|Candidate
|Percent
|Votes
|
Mike Braun
Projected Winner
|41.2%
|208,520
|
Todd Rokita
|30%
|152,001
|
Luke Messer
|28.8%
|146,088
99% votes in
Ohio votes
Democrat Governor primary
|Candidate
|Percent
|Votes
|
Richard Cordray
Projected Winner
|62.3%
|423,424
|
Dennis Kucinich
|22.9%
|155,753
|
Joe Schiavoni
|9.2%
|62,345
|
Bill O'Neill
|3.3%
|22,201
|
Paul Ray
|1.4%
|9,378
|
Larry Ealy
|1%
|6,900
91% votes in
Republican Governor primary
|Candidate
|Percent
|Votes
|
Mike DeWine
Projected Winner
|59.8%
|494,991
|
Mary Taylor
|40.2%
|332,402
97% votes in
West Virginia votes
Democrat Senate primary
|Candidate
|Percent
|Votes
|
Joe Manchin
Incumbent | Projected Winner
|69.9%
|112,323
|
Paula Swearengin
|30.1%
|48,450
92% votes in
Republican Senate primary
|Candidate
|Percent
|Votes
|
Patrick Morrisey
Projected Winner
|34.7%
|47,774
|
Evan Jenkins
|29.2%
|40,148
|
Don Blankenship
|19.9%
|27,414
|
Tom Willis
|10.1%
|13,863
|
Bo Copley
|3.1%
|4,237
|
Jack Newbrough
|3%
|4,093
92% votes in