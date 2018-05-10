Tuesday's primaries kicked off the 2018 battle for the Senate, offering mixed results for outsider candidates despite the electorate's anti-incumbent mood.

Don Blankenship, who bragged he was "Trumpier than Trump," conceded his loss in West Virginia, while businessman Mike Braun easily defeated two members of Congress to win the Republican Senate primary in Indiana Tuesday, NBC News projected.

