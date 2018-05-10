Feedback
advertisement
advertisement

May 8 Results

Tuesday's primaries kicked off the 2018 battle for the Senate, offering mixed results for outsider candidates despite the electorate's anti-incumbent mood.

Don Blankenship, who bragged he was "Trumpier than Trump," conceded his loss in West Virginia, while businessman Mike Braun easily defeated two members of Congress to win the Republican Senate primary in Indiana Tuesday, NBC News projected.

Click through to see the results from key races in Ohio, Indiana, and West Virginia.

Indiana votes

Democrat Senate primary

Candidate Percent Votes
Joe Donnelly
Incumbent | Winner
100% 287,596
93% votes in

Republican Senate primary

Candidate Percent Votes
Mike Braun
Projected Winner
41.2% 208,520
Todd Rokita
30% 152,001
Luke Messer
28.8% 146,088
99% votes in
See all Indiana's races

Ohio votes

Democrat Governor primary

Candidate Percent Votes
Richard Cordray
Projected Winner
62.3% 423,424
Dennis Kucinich
22.9% 155,753
Joe Schiavoni
9.2% 62,345
Bill O'Neill
3.3% 22,201
Paul Ray
1.4% 9,378
Larry Ealy
1% 6,900
91% votes in

Republican Governor primary

Candidate Percent Votes
Mike DeWine
Projected Winner
59.8% 494,991
Mary Taylor
40.2% 332,402
97% votes in
See all Ohio's races

West Virginia votes

Democrat Senate primary

Candidate Percent Votes
Joe Manchin
Incumbent | Projected Winner
69.9% 112,323
Paula Swearengin
30.1% 48,450
92% votes in

Republican Senate primary

Candidate Percent Votes
Patrick Morrisey
Projected Winner
34.7% 47,774
Evan Jenkins
29.2% 40,148
Don Blankenship
19.9% 27,414
Tom Willis
10.1% 13,863
Bo Copley
3.1% 4,237
Jack Newbrough
3% 4,093
92% votes in
See all West Virginia's races

More from Decision 2018

CIA nominee Gina Haspel vows not to restart enhanced interrogation program

Congress

A few hours after the hearing, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., facing a tough re-election fight, told NBC News that he planned to support her nomination.
Novartis official: Michael Cohen was 'promising access' after Trump election

Drug company official: Michael Cohen was 'promising access' after Trump election

Donald Trump
Blankenship blames Trump in open letter: You spread 'fake news' against me

Failed Senate candidate blames Trump in open letter: You spread 'fake news' against me

Politics News

Group of House Republicans defy leaders in bid to force immigration, DACA votes

Congress
Eager Democrats 2020 prep: DNC eyes convention cities, debates, rule changes

Eager Dems 2020 prep: DNC eyes convention cities, debates, rule changes

Elections
Saul Loeb / AFP - Getty Images
Trump rules out Korean DMZ as nuclear summit site, announcement within days Trump rules out Korean DMZ as nuclear summit site, announcement within days Trump rules out Korean DMZ as nuclear summit site, announcement within days

Trump rules out Korean DMZ as nuclear summit site, announcement within days

White House
Trump rules out Korean DMZ as nuclear summit site, announcement within days

Trump rules out Korean DMZ as nuclear summit site, announcement within days

White House
With Eric Schneiderman out as NY attorney general, who will lead the Trump resistance?

New York's attorney general is out, so who will lead the Trump resistance?

Donald Trump
Trump's CIA nominee Gina Haspel grilled by senators

Trump's CIA nominee Gina Haspel grilled by senators

NBC News
It was a tough primary night for D.C. 'insiders' — specifically, members of Congress

It was a tough primary night for D.C. 'insiders' — specifically, members of Congress

First Read
With Eric Schneiderman out as NY attorney general, who will lead the Trump resistance?

New York's attorney general is out, so who will lead the Trump resistance?

Donald Trump
Trump's CIA nominee Gina Haspel grilled by senators

Trump's CIA nominee Gina Haspel grilled by senators

NBC News
It was a tough primary night for D.C. 'insiders' — specifically, members of Congress

It was a tough primary night for D.C. 'insiders' — specifically, members of Congress

First Read
FIrst Read's Morning Clips: GOP avoids its worst-case scenarios

FIrst Read's Morning Clips: GOP avoids its worst-case scenarios

First Read

Live updates: May 8 primary election

NBC News

Key European allies vow to uphold Iran deal after Trump reneges

White House

Trump announces withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal

Donald Trump
Hatch apologizes to McCain for slamming his no-Trump funeral plans

Hatch apologizes to McCain for slamming his no-Trump funeral plans

Congress
advertisement
advertisement