June 5 Results

The main action Tuesday night was in California, with high-profile contests that included races for Senate, governor, and the House of Representatives.

The candidates, who include Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein, Republican Reps. Devin Nunes and Dana Rohrabacher, competed in the state's "jungle" primaries, in which the top two finishers in each race advance to the November general election, regardless of party. (The winners will both be indicated with a check mark in the results below.) The GOP dodged a lockout in the gubernatorial race — Republican businessman John Cox will face Democrat Gavin Newsom, according to an NBC News projection — while some critical congressional district races remained too close to call Wednesday morning.

Other states with primaries on June 5 included Montana, Alabama, Iowa, Mississippi, New Jersey, New Mexico and South Dakota. Check back for complete, up-to-the-minute results as California returns continue to trickle in.

California votes

Senate primary

Candidate Percent Votes
Dianne Feinstein
Incumbent | Winner
43.9% 1,686,598
Kevin de Leon
Winner
11.3% 433,460
James Bradley
8.8% 337,750
Arun Bhumitra
5.3% 204,109
Paul Taylor
5.1% 194,318
Erin Cruz
4% 155,326
Tom Palzer
3% 116,290
Rocky De La Fuente
2.2% 84,371
Alison Hartson
2% 75,929
Pat Harris
1.9% 71,916
Jack Crew
1.5% 57,921
Patrick Little
1.4% 53,798
Kevin Mottus
1.4% 53,208
Jerry Laws
1.1% 42,687
Derrick Reid
0.9% 33,334
Adrienne Edwards
0.8% 31,774
Douglas Pierce
0.7% 25,186
Mario Nabliba
0.6% 24,509
Donnie Turner
0.5% 18,418
David Hildebrand
0.5% 17,474
Herbert Peters
0.4% 16,381
David Moore
0.4% 14,271
Ling Ling Shi
0.4% 14,014
John Parker
0.3% 12,345
Lee Olson
0.3% 12,190
Gerald Plummer
0.3% 11,116
Jason Hanania
0.3% 10,163
Don Grundmann
0.2% 8,741
Colleen Fernald
0.2% 8,304
Rash Ghosh
0.2% 6,889
Tim Gildersleeve
0.1% 4,880
Michael Girgis
0% 1,863
61% votes in

Governor primary

Candidate Percent Votes
Gavin Newsom
Winner
33.4% 1,336,870
John Cox
Winner
26.1% 1,042,966
Antonio Villaraigosa
13.4% 537,275
Travis Allen
9.7% 385,839
John Chiang
9% 361,393
Delaine Eastin
2.9% 117,421
Amanda Renteria
1.3% 50,424
Robert Newman
0.7% 28,417
Peter Liu
0.5% 18,101
Michael Shellenberger
0.4% 17,313
Yvonne Girard
0.3% 13,638
Gloria La Riva
0.3% 10,364
Juan Bribiesca
0.2% 9,848
Josh Jones
0.2% 8,462
Zoltan Istvan
0.2% 7,728
Albert Mezzetti
0.2% 7,115
Robert Griffis
0.2% 6,702
Nickolas Wildstar
0.2% 6,338
Akinyemi Agbede
0.1% 5,529
Thomas Cares
0.1% 5,463
Christopher Carlson
0.1% 4,242
Hawk Mikado
0.1% 3,205
Johnny Wattenburg
0.1% 3,027
Klement Tinaj
0.1% 3,025
Jeffrey Taylor
0.1% 2,673
Desmond Silveira
0.1% 2,597
Shubham Goel
0.1% 2,218
61% votes in

House 22 primary

Candidate Percent Votes
Devin Nunes
Incumbent | Winner
57.9% 42,554
Andrew Janz
Winner
32% 23,555
Bobby Bliatout
4.6% 3,411
Ricardo Franco
3.3% 2,440
Brian Carroll
1.3% 924
Bill Merryman
0.9% 650
69% votes in

House 48 primary

Candidate Percent Votes
Dana Rohrabacher
Incumbent | Winner
30.3% 31,886
Harley Rouda
17.3% 18,182
Hans Keirstead
17.2% 18,109
Scott Baugh
16.1% 16,963
Omar Siddiqui
4.9% 5,110
John Gabbard
3.2% 3,381
Rachel Payne
2.1% 2,215
Paul Martin
1.6% 1,672
Michael Kotick
1.6% 1,671
Shastina Sandman
1.4% 1,519
Laura Oatman
1.4% 1,504
Deanie Schaarsmith
0.8% 895
Tony Zarkades
0.8% 831
Brandon Reiser
0.5% 532
Kevin Kensinger
0.4% 427
Stelian Onufrei
0.4% 421
100% votes in

House 50 primary

Candidate Percent Votes
Duncan Hunter
Incumbent | Winner
48.7% 43,233
Ammar Campa-Najjar
16.3% 14,445
Bill Wells
13.1% 11,626
Josh Butner
12.8% 11,333
Patrick Malloy
6% 5,324
Shamus Sayed
2.1% 1,846
Richard Kahle
1.1% 975
81% votes in
See more California races

