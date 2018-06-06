The main action Tuesday night was in California, with high-profile contests that included races for Senate, governor, and the House of Representatives.

The candidates, who include Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein, Republican Reps. Devin Nunes and Dana Rohrabacher, competed in the state's "jungle" primaries, in which the top two finishers in each race advance to the November general election, regardless of party. (The winners will both be indicated with a check mark in the results below.) The GOP dodged a lockout in the gubernatorial race — Republican businessman John Cox will face Democrat Gavin Newsom, according to an NBC News projection — while some critical congressional district races remained too close to call Wednesday morning.

Other states with primaries on June 5 included Montana, Alabama, Iowa, Mississippi, New Jersey, New Mexico and South Dakota. Check back for complete, up-to-the-minute results as California returns continue to trickle in.