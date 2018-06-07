The main action Tuesday night was in California, with high-profile contests that included races for Senate, governor, and the House of Representatives. The state's "jungle" primaries, in which the top two finishers in each race advance to the November general election, regardless of party, added intrigue.
Both parties likely dodged lockouts in important contests — Republican businessman John Cox will face Democrat Gavin Newsom in the general election for governor, according to an NBC News projection — while Democrats breathed a sigh of relief as their candidates appeared to edge into the No. 2 spots in key congressional district races. Still, many House races remained too close to call in California Wednesday afternoon.
Here are the biggest headlines from NBC News:
Other states with primaries on June 5 included Montana, Alabama, Iowa, Mississippi, New Jersey, New Mexico and South Dakota. Check back for complete, up-to-the-minute results as California returns continue to trickle in.
California votes
Senate primary
|Candidate
|Percent
|Votes
|
Dianne Feinstein
Incumbent | Winner
|43.8%
|1,702,444
|
Kevin de Leon
Winner
|11.3%
|438,352
|
James Bradley
|8.8%
|341,574
|
Arun Bhumitra
|5.3%
|206,902
|
Paul Taylor
|5.1%
|198,401
|
Erin Cruz
|4.1%
|157,525
|
Tom Palzer
|3.1%
|118,861
|
Rocky De La Fuente
|2.2%
|85,519
|
Alison Hartson
|2%
|76,919
|
Pat Harris
|1.9%
|72,989
|
Jack Crew
|1.5%
|58,831
|
Patrick Little
|1.4%
|54,757
|
Kevin Mottus
|1.4%
|53,957
|
Jerry Laws
|1.1%
|43,432
|
Derrick Reid
|0.9%
|33,703
|
Adrienne Edwards
|0.8%
|32,266
|
Douglas Pierce
|0.7%
|25,513
|
Mario Nabliba
|0.6%
|24,808
|
Donnie Turner
|0.5%
|18,648
|
David Hildebrand
|0.5%
|17,699
|
Herbert Peters
|0.4%
|16,561
|
David Moore
|0.4%
|14,465
|
Ling Ling Shi
|0.4%
|14,168
|
John Parker
|0.3%
|12,518
|
Lee Olson
|0.3%
|12,346
|
Gerald Plummer
|0.3%
|11,421
|
Jason Hanania
|0.3%
|10,258
|
Don Grundmann
|0.2%
|8,855
|
Colleen Fernald
|0.2%
|8,367
|
Rash Ghosh
|0.2%
|6,955
|
Tim Gildersleeve
|0.1%
|4,967
|
Michael Girgis
|0%
|1,878
Governor primary
|Candidate
|Percent
|Votes
|
Gavin Newsom
Winner
|33.4%
|1,349,005
|
John Cox
Winner
|26.2%
|1,058,659
|
Antonio Villaraigosa
|13.5%
|544,456
|
Travis Allen
|9.7%
|392,077
|
John Chiang
|9%
|362,426
|
Delaine Eastin
|2.9%
|118,432
|
Amanda Renteria
|1.3%
|50,882
|
Robert Newman
|0.7%
|28,753
|
Peter Liu
|0.5%
|18,260
|
Michael Shellenberger
|0.4%
|17,521
|
Yvonne Girard
|0.3%
|13,825
|
Gloria La Riva
|0.3%
|10,485
|
Juan Bribiesca
|0.2%
|9,972
|
Josh Jones
|0.2%
|8,576
|
Zoltan Istvan
|0.2%
|7,816
|
Albert Mezzetti
|0.2%
|7,204
|
Robert Griffis
|0.2%
|6,852
|
Nickolas Wildstar
|0.2%
|6,432
|
Akinyemi Agbede
|0.1%
|5,586
|
Thomas Cares
|0.1%
|5,499
|
Christopher Carlson
|0.1%
|4,283
|
Hawk Mikado
|0.1%
|3,233
|
Johnny Wattenburg
|0.1%
|3,051
|
Klement Tinaj
|0.1%
|3,045
|
Desmond Silveira
|0.1%
|2,630
|
Jeffrey Taylor
|0.1%
|2,434
|
Shubham Goel
|0.1%
|2,237
House 48 primary
|Candidate
|Percent
|Votes
|
Dana Rohrabacher
Incumbent | Winner
|30.3%
|31,886
|
Harley Rouda
|17.3%
|18,182
|
Hans Keirstead
|17.2%
|18,109
|
Scott Baugh
|16.1%
|16,963
|
Omar Siddiqui
|4.9%
|5,110
|
John Gabbard
|3.2%
|3,381
|
Rachel Payne
|2.1%
|2,215
|
Paul Martin
|1.6%
|1,672
|
Michael Kotick
|1.6%
|1,671
|
Shastina Sandman
|1.4%
|1,519
|
Laura Oatman
|1.4%
|1,504
|
Deanie Schaarsmith
|0.8%
|895
|
Tony Zarkades
|0.8%
|831
|
Brandon Reiser
|0.5%
|532
|
Kevin Kensinger
|0.4%
|427
|
Stelian Onufrei
|0.4%
|421