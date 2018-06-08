Feedback
advertisement
advertisement

June 5 Results

The main action Tuesday night was in California, with high-profile contests that included races for Senate, governor, and the House of Representatives. The state's "jungle" primaries, in which the top two finishers in each race advance to the November general election, regardless of party, added intrigue.

Both parties likely dodged lockouts in important contests — Republican businessman John Cox will face Democrat Gavin Newsom in the general election for governor, according to an NBC News projection — while Democrats breathed a sigh of relief as their candidates appeared to edge into the No. 2 spots in key congressional district races. Still, many House races remained too close to call in California Wednesday afternoon.

Here are the biggest headlines from NBC News:

- Nine key takeaways from races across the country

- Women clean up in biggest primary night of 2018

- News analysis: No, Democrats haven't shown they're going to win the House

Other states with primaries on June 5 included Montana, Alabama, Iowa, Mississippi, New Jersey, New Mexico and South Dakota. Check back for complete, up-to-the-minute results as California returns continue to trickle in.

California votes

Senate primary

Candidate Percent Votes
Dianne Feinstein
Incumbent | Winner
43.8% 1,702,444
Kevin de Leon
Winner
11.3% 438,352
James Bradley
8.8% 341,574
Arun Bhumitra
5.3% 206,902
Paul Taylor
5.1% 198,401
Erin Cruz
4.1% 157,525
Tom Palzer
3.1% 118,861
Rocky De La Fuente
2.2% 85,519
Alison Hartson
2% 76,919
Pat Harris
1.9% 72,989
Jack Crew
1.5% 58,831
Patrick Little
1.4% 54,757
Kevin Mottus
1.4% 53,957
Jerry Laws
1.1% 43,432
Derrick Reid
0.9% 33,703
Adrienne Edwards
0.8% 32,266
Douglas Pierce
0.7% 25,513
Mario Nabliba
0.6% 24,808
Donnie Turner
0.5% 18,648
David Hildebrand
0.5% 17,699
Herbert Peters
0.4% 16,561
David Moore
0.4% 14,465
Ling Ling Shi
0.4% 14,168
John Parker
0.3% 12,518
Lee Olson
0.3% 12,346
Gerald Plummer
0.3% 11,421
Jason Hanania
0.3% 10,258
Don Grundmann
0.2% 8,855
Colleen Fernald
0.2% 8,367
Rash Ghosh
0.2% 6,955
Tim Gildersleeve
0.1% 4,967
Michael Girgis
0% 1,878
61% votes in

Governor primary

Candidate Percent Votes
Gavin Newsom
Winner
33.4% 1,349,005
John Cox
Winner
26.2% 1,058,659
Antonio Villaraigosa
13.5% 544,456
Travis Allen
9.7% 392,077
John Chiang
9% 362,426
Delaine Eastin
2.9% 118,432
Amanda Renteria
1.3% 50,882
Robert Newman
0.7% 28,753
Peter Liu
0.5% 18,260
Michael Shellenberger
0.4% 17,521
Yvonne Girard
0.3% 13,825
Gloria La Riva
0.3% 10,485
Juan Bribiesca
0.2% 9,972
Josh Jones
0.2% 8,576
Zoltan Istvan
0.2% 7,816
Albert Mezzetti
0.2% 7,204
Robert Griffis
0.2% 6,852
Nickolas Wildstar
0.2% 6,432
Akinyemi Agbede
0.1% 5,586
Thomas Cares
0.1% 5,499
Christopher Carlson
0.1% 4,283
Hawk Mikado
0.1% 3,233
Johnny Wattenburg
0.1% 3,051
Klement Tinaj
0.1% 3,045
Desmond Silveira
0.1% 2,630
Jeffrey Taylor
0.1% 2,434
Shubham Goel
0.1% 2,237
61% votes in

House 22 primary

Candidate Percent Votes
Devin Nunes
Incumbent | Winner
57.9% 42,554
Andrew Janz
Winner
32% 23,555
Bobby Bliatout
4.6% 3,411
Ricardo Franco
3.3% 2,440
Brian Carroll
1.3% 924
Bill Merryman
0.9% 650
69% votes in

House 48 primary

Candidate Percent Votes
Dana Rohrabacher
Incumbent | Winner
30.3% 31,886
Harley Rouda
17.3% 18,182
Hans Keirstead
17.2% 18,109
Scott Baugh
16.1% 16,963
Omar Siddiqui
4.9% 5,110
John Gabbard
3.2% 3,381
Rachel Payne
2.1% 2,215
Paul Martin
1.6% 1,672
Michael Kotick
1.6% 1,671
Shastina Sandman
1.4% 1,519
Laura Oatman
1.4% 1,504
Deanie Schaarsmith
0.8% 895
Tony Zarkades
0.8% 831
Brandon Reiser
0.5% 532
Kevin Kensinger
0.4% 427
Stelian Onufrei
0.4% 421
100% votes in

House 50 primary

Candidate Percent Votes
Duncan Hunter
Incumbent | Winner
48.7% 43,233
Ammar Campa-Najjar
16.3% 14,445
Bill Wells
13.1% 11,626
Josh Butner
12.8% 11,333
Patrick Malloy
6% 5,324
Shamus Sayed
2.1% 1,846
Richard Kahle
1.1% 975
81% votes in
See more California races

More from Decision 2018

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images
Trump on defense as Congress pushes back on tariffs Trump on defense as Congress pushes back on tariffs Trump on defense as Congress pushes back on tariffs Trump on defense as Congress pushes back on tariffs

Trump on defense as Congress pushes back on tariffs

Congress
Trump: 'I don't think I have to prepare very much' for North Korea nuclear summit

Trump: 'I don't think I have to prepare very much' for nuclear summit

White House
Top Democrat on House Intel Committee seeks release of all Russia probe interviews

Schiff to Nunes: Release the Russia probe interviews

Politics News

Fate of effort by GOP moderates to force immigration votes hinges on new draft proposal

Congress
James Clapper: Fired Trump adviser Flynn 'became an angry man'

Clapper: Mike Flynn 'became an angry man'

First Read

Alice Marie Johnson: My release from prison was a 'miracle'

Politics News

Johnson's life sentence for drug charges was commuted by Trump, just days after reality star Kim Kardashian West personally lobbied the president.

Woman freed by Trump: My release from prison was a 'miracle'

Politics News
Giuliani: I don't respect Stormy Daniels as a woman because she's a porn star

Giuliani: I don't respect Stormy Daniels as a woman because she's a porn star

White House
NBC/WSJ poll: Trump's support has gotten deeper — but not broader

NBC/WSJ poll: Trump's support has gotten deeper — but not broader

First Read
First Read's Morning Clips: A 10-point lead for Dems

First Read's Morning Clips: A 10-point lead for Dems

First Read
Giuliani: I don't respect Stormy Daniels as a woman because she's a porn star

Giuliani: I don't respect Stormy Daniels as a woman because she's a porn star

White House
NBC/WSJ poll: Trump's support has gotten deeper — but not broader

NBC/WSJ poll: Trump's support has gotten deeper — but not broader

First Read
First Read's Morning Clips: A 10-point lead for Dems

First Read's Morning Clips: A 10-point lead for Dems

First Read
Trump hosts first iftar dinner, recognizes Islam as 'one of the world's great religions'

Trump hosts first iftar dinner, recognizes Islam as 'one of the world's great religions'

White House
Amid rumors, Melania Trump makes first public appearance in nearly a month

Amid rumors, Melania Trump makes first public appearance in nearly a month

White House
Obama-era license aimed to let Iran convert money in dollars

Obama-era license aimed to let Iran convert money in dollars

Barack Obama
No, Democrats haven't shown they're going to win the House

No, Democrats haven't shown they're going to win the House

Politics News
Live results from primary elections in California, Montana

Live results from primary elections in California, Montana

Decision 2018
advertisement
advertisement