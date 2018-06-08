The main action Tuesday night was in California, with high-profile contests that included races for Senate, governor, and the House of Representatives. The state's "jungle" primaries, in which the top two finishers in each race advance to the November general election, regardless of party, added intrigue.

Both parties likely dodged lockouts in important contests — Republican businessman John Cox will face Democrat Gavin Newsom in the general election for governor, according to an NBC News projection — while Democrats breathed a sigh of relief as their candidates appeared to edge into the No. 2 spots in key congressional district races. Still, many House races remained too close to call in California Wednesday afternoon.

Here are the biggest headlines from NBC News:

Other states with primaries on June 5 included Montana, Alabama, Iowa, Mississippi, New Jersey, New Mexico and South Dakota. Check back for complete, up-to-the-minute results as California returns continue to trickle in.