Republican Phil Bryant is barred by term limits from seeking re-election as Mississippi governor, which has created a battle for the open seat between Democratic state Attorney General Jim Hood and Republican Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves, with Bob Hickingbottom representing the Constitution Party and David Singletary campaigning as an independent. The winner must not only receive a majority of the popular vote, but also carry a majority of Mississippi's 122 state House districts. If no candidate fulfills both of those requirements, the Mississippi House of Representatives picks the winner.

