Gerry Broome / AP

N.C. Senate race

In blow to Democrats, Republican Thom Tillis wins re-election in North Carolina

Robert F. Bukaty / AP

Maine Senate Race

Democrat Sara Gideon concedes to GOP Sen. Susan Collins in Maine

Rob Schumacher / Pool via AFP - Getty Images

Arizona Senate Race

Democrat Mark Kelly defeats Republican Martha McSally in Arizona Senate race

S.C. Senate Race

Lindsey Graham holds off stiff challenge from Jaime Harrison

Alabama Senate Race

Tommy Tuberville beats Sen. Doug Jones in Alabama

Colorado Senate Race

Democrat John Hickenlooper defeats Sen. Cory Gardner in Colorado

States' ballot measures

Marcus Cooper / Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Colorado

Denver overturns pit bull ban after more than 30 years

Rogelio V. Solis / AP file

Mississippi

Mississippi's new magnolia flag starting to fly after vote

John Locher / AP file

Nevada

Nevada becomes first state to recognize gay marriage in state constitution

Tony Dejak / AP file

Former Ohio treasurer jumps into Senate race amid jockeying for Portman seat

Bill Clark / CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images file

Republican Claudia Tenney to return to Congress after election finally certified

Seth Herald / AFP - Getty Images file

Moderate GOP group plans to spend $25 million on midterms in fight for future of the party

Brynn Anderson / AP file

Trump filled political war chest with tens of millions to close 2020

Joe Raedle / Getty Images file

Trump rewards Sarah Huckabee Sanders with early endorsement for Arkansas gov

Mark Makela / for NBC News

Jaime Harrison elected chairman of the Democratic National Committee

Shannon Stapleton / Reuters

GOP fundraising apparatus faces new uncertainty amid backlash from pro-Trump riot

Courtesy Julia Letlow for Congress

Julia Letlow, the widow of congressman-elect who died of Covid-19, will run for his vacated seat

Gerald Herbert / AP

More than $50 mil spent on political cable TV ads in D.C. this cycle, many targeting Trump

Mike Segar / Reuters

How Democrats overperformed in the Senate runoffs from November

Sandy Huffaker / AFP - Getty Images

Georgia Senate elections set new ad spending records powered by massive outside spending

Alyssa Pointer / Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP file

Georgia breaks runoff turnout record for Senate races

Stephen Maturen / Getty Images file

Andrew Yang files paperwork for New York City mayoral bid

Patrick Semansky / AP

DNC will elect new chair at Jan. 21 virtual Winter Meeting

Caroline Brehman / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images file

Iowa Democrat Rita Hart files challenge to six-vote defeat in the House

Brian Witte / AP

Larry Hogan celebrates bipartisan Covid relief deal in new 'No Labels' ad

Edgard Garrido / Reuters

Here's where Joe Biden fell short with critical Hispanic voters

Mike Segar / Reuters

Biden cuts ad with Warnock and Ossoff for Georgia Senate runoffs

Jessica McGowan / Getty Images

In-person, early voting in Georgia Senate runoffs begins Monday

Ross D. Franklin / Pool via AP

Arizona gov elected chair of Republican Governors Association amid Trump's criticism

Hannah McKay / Reuters

U.S. voter info has always been public — but now it's getting weaponized

Justin Merriman / Getty Images

Smartphone voting is the security 'equivalent of curing cancer,' expert says

Joe Raedle / Getty Images file

Despite Trump's claims, federal agencies foresee a secure election

Rhona Wise / AFP - Getty Images file

Florida extends voter registration deadline after website problems

Google Maps

A software provider to U.S. counties says it was hacked

Nicholas Little / for NBC News

As Americans worry about mailed ballots, most states now offer a way to track them

With election cybersecurity experts in short supply, some states call in the National Guard

Jeff Kowalsky / AFP - Getty Images

State voter registration systems have not been hacked, officials say

Jason Redmond / AFP - Getty Images file

Fewer voters say they're voting by mail amid uproar over USPS changes

Toby Talbot / AP file

Election insecurity: Why just a handful of counties has the U.S. cybersecurity watchdog worried