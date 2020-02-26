Live updates: Tracking candidate attacks during the 10th Democratic debate

We’ll track debate attacks throughout the night.
A composite image of the Democratic candidates participating in the 10th debate in Charleston, South Carolina, February 2020.

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
SUBSCRIBE
By Nigel Chiwaya

Which candidate will have the biggest target on their back Tuesday night in Charleston, South Carolina? Sen. Bernie Sanders, who has emerged as the front-runner for the nomination? Former Vice President Joe Biden, who holds a slim lead in polling averages in the state before the primary on Saturday? Or billionaire Mike Bloomberg, the most-attacked candidate in last week’s debate?

Are all eyes on Sen. Sanders at Charleston debate?

Feb. 25, 202008:52

Follow along below. This tracker will update live throughout the night as the candidates attack one another. It will also count attacks against President Donald Trump, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Wall Street and corporations, along with the “ultra-rich.”

Read NBC News' live blog of the 10th Democratic debate, and see what happened in the previous debate in our ninth Democratic debate attack tracker.

Image: Nigel ChiwayaNigel Chiwaya

Nigel Chiwaya is a data reporter for NBC News.