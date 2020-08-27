RNC live coverage: Trump accepts party nomination on final night

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

The final day of the Republican National Convention kicks off Thursday, culminating in President Donald Trump's speech accepting the Republican nomination for president.

Other speakers on Thursday included Ivanka Trump, the president's daughter and senior adviser, and Rudy Giuliani, the president's personal lawyer.

Trump delivered his speech at the White House, a decision that critics have said could be a violation of the Hatch Act, which prohibits federal employees from engaging in certain political activities. The president and vice president are exempt from the law but other White House employees are not.