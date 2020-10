President Donald Trump and Joe Biden will on Thursday night face off in their final presidential debate.

The 90-minute debate, moderated by NBC's Kristen Welker, takes place at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee starting at 9 p.m. ET.

—Latest polls from battleground states and more.

—Plan your vote here.

—The road to 270: How Biden or Trump could win.

—Share your election confessions.