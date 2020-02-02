2020 primary timeline: All the key moments leading up to Iowa

The 2020 Democratic presidential race has been off and running for more than a year, though it's been largely overshadowed by the Russia investigation and President Donald Trump's impeachment.
From the presidential announcements and fundraising reports, to the debates, conflicts and departures, here's a look at the key events that have helped define and shape the contest heading into the Feb. 3 Iowa caucuses.
LOOKING BACK: A 2020 CAMPAIGN TIMELINE
Nov. 6, 2018: In the midterm elections, Democrats win control of the U.S. House of Representatives, while Republicans maintain control of the U.S. Senate
Dec. 31: Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., forms presidential exploratory committee
Jan. 3, 2019: The 116th Congress begins, with Democrats in control of the House
Jan. 12: Warren formally announces campaign
Jan. 21: Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., announces presidential bid.
Jan. 23: South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg forms presidential exploratory committee.
Jan. 25: Trump signs bill to reopen the federal government after a 35-day shutdown, the longest in U.S. history.
Feb. 1: Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., jumps into the 2020 presidential race.
Feb. 5: Trump delivers his State of the Union address.
Feb. 10: During snowfall in Minnesota, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., announces her presidential bid.
Feb. 19: Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., enters presidential race.
March 14: To great initial fanfare, former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke launches presidential campaign.
March 24: Attorney General William Barr releases a partial summary of special counsel Robert Mueller's report on Russia investigation and concludes the evidence isn't sufficient to establish that Trump obstructed justice.
April 14: Buttigieg formally enters 2020 race.
April 15: First-quarter fundraising reports are filed, revealing that Sanders ($18 million) and Harris ($12 million) raised the most.
April 18: Full Mueller report is released, concluding that the Trump campaign welcomed Russia’s interference in the 2016 election (though there was insufficient evidence that Trump or his aides conspired with the Russian government), and that Trump helped thwart the Russia investigation. “[W]hile this report does not conclude that the President committed a crime [of obstruction of justice], it also does not exonerate him.”
April 25: Joe Biden enters 2020 presidential race
June 26-27: NBC News hosts the first Democratic debates, during which Harris confronts Biden on race in what would be a breakout moment of the campaign.
July 9: Tom Steyer joins Democratic presidential race.
July 15: Second-quarter fundraising reports are filed, revealing that Buttigieg ($24.9 million), Biden ($22 million), Warren ($19.1 million) and Sanders ($18.2 million) raised the most.
July 24: Mueller testifies before Congress, saying that the Russia investigation was not a "witch hunt" or a "hoax."
July 25: Trump holds a phone call with Ukraine President Zelenskiy, saying: "I would like you to do us a favor though… I would like you to find out what happened with this whole situation with Ukraine, they say Crowdstrike... The other thing, there's a lot of talk about Biden's son, that Biden stopped the prosecution and a lot of people want to find out about that so whatever you can do with the Attorney General would be great.”
July 30-31: CNN hosts the second round of Democratic debates in Detroit.
Sept. 6: Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz announces he won't run for president as an independent.
Sept. 12: ABC hosts the third Democratic debate in Houston.
Sept 24: House Democrats launch formal impeachment inquiry into President Trump asking Ukraine's president to investigate Joe Biden.
Oct. 1: Sanders suffers a heart attack while campaigning in Las Vegas.
Oct. 15: CNN/NYT host fourth Dem debate in Westerville, Ohio; also, third-quarter fundraising reports are filed, revealing that Sanders, Warren and Buttigieg raised the most.
Nov. 1: O'Rourke exits the presidential race.
Nov. 5: Democrats win the gubernatorial contest in Kentucky, while Republicans win in Mississippi; Democrats also take control of Virginia's legislature.
Nov. 12: Republican Mark Sanford ends primary challenge to Trump.
Nov. 16: Democratic Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards wins re-election
Nov. 20: Democratic candidates participate in 5th Dem debate (hosted by MSNBC/WaPo) – on the same day as EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland testifies in impeachment inquiry
Nov. 24: Michael Bloomberg announces presidential bid.
Dec. 3: Harris suspends campaign.
Dec. 18: Democratic-controlled House of Representatives votes to impeach Trump, making him the third president in the country's history to be impeached.
Dec. 19: Democratic candidates participate in sixth Dem debate (hosted by PBS and Politico) in Los Angeles, as Warren and Klobuchar spar with Buttigieg.
Jan. 2, 2020: U.S. military strike kills Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani.
Jan. 7: Iran retaliates by firing missiles at two Iraqi airbases housing U.S. forces.
Jan. 13: Booker exits presidential race.
Jan. 14: Democratic candidates participate in the seventh Dem debate from Iowa (hosted by CNN and the Des Moines Register), as Warren refuses to shake Sanders’ hand after the event ends.
Jan. 15: Dem-controlled House submits articles of impeachment to the U.S. Senate
Jan. 16: House Democratic impeachment managers read aloud the impeachment articles in the Senate, while Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts gets sworn in to preside over the trial
Jan. 22: Democratic impeachment managers make their opening arguments in the Senate trial – after the chamber approves of Mitch McConnell’s organizing resolution by a party-line 53-47 vote
Jan. 26: The New York Times reports on the unpublished manuscript for a book by former national security adviser John Bolton, which alleges that Trump told Bolton he wanted to continue withholding aid to Ukraine until the country cooperated with investigations into Democrats — including the Bidens.
Jan. 31: A vote to call witnesses and documents in the Senate impeachment trial fails, ushering in the final phase and an all-but-assured acquittal set for Wednesday.