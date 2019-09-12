Breaking News Emails
WASHINGTON — Before the third Democratic debate Thursday night, President Donald Trump said that he'll have to miss watching it and predicted that one of the three candidates leading in the polls will ultimately win the party’s nomination next year.
“It’s too bad I’m going to miss it. I’m going to have to somehow have it taped. I didn’t even tell them about that, so maybe it’s not that important, but it is important,” Trump told reporters on the South Lawn of the White House as he left to speak at the House GOP retreat in Baltimore.
This summer, Trump called Baltimore the “most unsafe city in the country” and a “disgusting, rat and rodent-infested mess.”
Trump added that he looked forward to returning home and watching a rerun of the debate.
The president would not say who he thought his strongest opponent might be. "They all have their weaknesses and their strengths. I think that they’re very different," he said. "You certainly have a lot of different voices out there. It would look to me that it would be Elizabeth Warren and it looks like Joe may, will be able to get there, maybe not. I don’t know. Certainly Bernie is there, he’s number three. They’re so far in the lead, the three of them."
Trump added that he thought former Vice President Joe Biden "will be able to make it" to the nomination, beating Warren and Sen. Bernie Sanders, but only if he "doesn't make any major mistakes."
Asked if he respected any of the Democrats debating Thursday night, Trump responded that he did: "I respect all of them. I respect every one. Let me tell you, it takes a lot of courage to run for office. I respect all of them. See that? I'm getting to be much better as a politician. You never thought you'd hear that answer."
Around the time he spoke, the president’s 2020 re-election campaign blasted out a poll to its supporters ahead of the debate that asked people to choose between Trump and a slew of derogatory adjectives used to describe Democrats, including MS 13-loving, wacky, sanctimonious, delusional, un-American, sleazy, lyin’ and radical socialist.
Ten candidates will participate in the third 2020 Democratic presidential debate Thursday evening in Houston, including Biden, Sanders, Warren, Sens. Kamala Harris, Cory Booker and Amy Klobuchar, as well as Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, former Housing Secretary Julián Castro, former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke and entrepreneur Andrew Yang.
In June, the president declared the first debate “BORING!” The following month, he said that the candidates on the debate stage wouldn’t “Make America Great Again or Keep America Great!”