WASHINGTON — The fate of the presidency remained undetermined on Thursday morning as a handful of closely-watched states continued to count ballots 39 hours after polls began closing.

Former Vice President Joe Biden has secured 253 Electoral College votes, shy of the 270 needed to win the presidency. President Donald Trump has won 214. But the fate of the remaining 71 ballots will determine which man takes the oath of office in January.

In Pennsylvania, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman said that his state’s ballot-counting process is “drawing to a close.”

As of Thursday morning, Pennsylvania had about 768,000 ballots remaining to be counted, which Fetterman said in an interview on MSNBC would be enough to "probably deliver our Commonwealth to the [former] vice president at this point, based on previous modeling of how those ballots have been performing with respect to, whether it's for the [former] vice president, or the president.”

Winning the state would deliver Biden 20 more Electoral College votes, pushing him beyond the 270 needed to win the presidency.

NBC News continues to characterize the presidential race as "too close to call" in Pennsylvania, though Trump’s lead over the former vice president narrowed to about 142,000 votes after Philadelphia election officials posted about 19,000 new mail-in ballot results Thursday morning.

Fetterman declined to predict when he believes his state would finish counting. He indicated that it could be Thursday evening because he sees an end to counting in Allegheny and Montgomery counties, the second and third-largest counties in the state, respectively. Luzerne County is “ahead of schedule” and Philadelphia is “crushing through it," he said.

“Things are drawing to a close,” said Fetterman, who reiterated that the outstanding ballots in his state will be favorable to Biden’s chances to carry Pennsylvania, which Trump won in 2016.

Asked about any irregularities, Fetterman said it’s been “incredibly smooth” and suggested that the only issue has been the lawsuits the Trump campaign is mounting.

“You have the Trump campaign showing up on our corner in Philadelphia like some sad carnival barker, making outlandish claims,” he said. “That's the only problem.”

Trump's campaign announced a lawsuit in Philadelphia on Wednesday.

Additional states remain too close to call: Georgia, North Carolina, Nevada, and Arizona, where NBC New projects that Biden is leading.

As Arizona continues to count ballots, Trump's deficit has narrowed to about 68,000 votes. Both Arizona and Nevada are expected to post more results later Thursday.

Trump’s lead over Biden in Georgia, which awards 16 electoral votes, decreased overnight to about 18,000 votes and the state is expected to release another batch of results Thursday morning.

Trump has continued to try to cast doubt on the tabulation of votes, including falsely claiming victory in one state that had already been called for Biden and claiming victory in two others where the count continued. On Thursday morning, Trump wrote on Twitter, “STOP THE COUNT!”