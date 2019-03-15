Breaking News Emails
By Jane C. Timm
2020 campaign is leaving its mark — on Bernie Sanders' head.
The Democratic presidential candidate and Vermont independent senator cut his head on the edge of a shower door, his campaign said on Friday, and visited a walk-in clinic as a "precaution."
He was given seven stitches and an otherwise clean bill of health.
"The senator has proceeded with all of his scheduled events," the campaign said in a statement.
Sanders, who was a Democratic contender in 2016 before running again for the 2020 nomination, is 77.