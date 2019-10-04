Breaking News Emails
Sen. Bernie Sanders, who was hospitalized Tuesday and treated for what his 2020 presidential campaign said was a blockage in one artery, had a heart attack, according to a statement his campaign issued Friday quoting his treating physicians.
Sanders, 78, was diagnosed with a “myocardial infarction,” the medical term for heart attack, the physicians said. Sanders was discharged from a Las Vegas hospital Friday.
The Vermont senator was on a campaign stop in Nevada when he felt ill and was soon transferred to Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center, according to his campaign and physicians.
"The Senator was stable upon arrival and taken immediately to the cardiac catheterization laboratory, at which time two stents were placed in a blocked coronary artery in a timely fashion," according to the doctors' statement Friday. "All other arteries were normal."
He's subject to follow-up checkups, they said.
"After two and a half days in the hospital, I feel great, and after taking a short time off, I look forward to getting back to work," Sanders said in a statement Friday.