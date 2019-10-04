Breaking News Emails
Sen. Bernie Sanders was discharged from a Las Vegas hospital Friday after suffering a heart attack earlier in the week, his campaign said.
Asked how he was feeling as he left the Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center, Sanders told NBC News "great. I feel great."
The Vermont independent senator, 78, was hospitalized Tuesday after experiencing chest pains at a campaign stop in Nevada. He was treated for what his 2020 presidential campaign described at the time as a blockage in one artery.
But a statement from Sanders' doctors released through the campaign on Friday said Sanders "was diagnosed with a myocardial infarction," a medical term for a heart attack.
"The Senator was stable upon arrival and taken immediately to the cardiac catheterization laboratory, at which time two stents were placed in a blocked coronary artery in a timely fashion," the doctors' statement said. "All other arteries were normal."
They said he's made good progress in his recovery "and was discharged with instructions to follow up with his personal physician.”
In a statement, Sanders said, "After two and a half days in the hospital, I feel great, and after taking a short time off, I look forward to getting back to work."
His campaign said he plans on taking part in the next Democratic presidential debate on Oct. 15.