Bernie Sanders plans to 'assess' his 2020 bid with supporters

WASHINGTON — Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., plans to assess his 2020 presidential campaign with his supporters, his campaign manager Faiz Shakir said in a statement Wednesday.
“The next primary contest is at least three weeks away," Shakir said the morning after Sanders lost the primaries in Florida, Illinois and Arizona, according to NBC News' projections. "Sen. Sanders is going to be having conversations with supporters to assess his campaign,”
“In the immediate term, however, he is focused on the government response to the coronavirus outbreak and ensuring that we take care of working people and the most vulnerable,” Shakir continued.
Former Vice President Joe Biden swept the three states that held primaries Tuesday: Florida, Illinois and Arizona. Biden has 315 more delegates than Sanders — 1,132 to Sanders' 817. Before his victories Tuesday, Biden had a 154-delegate lead over Sanders.
Sanders did not address the results on Tuesday night. He delivered live-streamed remarks about the coronavirus crisis in the 7 p.m. hour but did not mention the primary elections.
Besides Biden and Sanders, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, is the only other Democratic candidate left in the race, with 2 delegates.