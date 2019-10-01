Breaking News Emails
Sen. Bernie Sanders' campaign said Tuesday that the Democratic presidential contender raised $25.3 million during the past three months, an increase of more than $7 million from his second-quarter haul.
While few candidates have released their most recent fundraising results so far, Sanders' haul is more than any other Democratic presidential candidate has raised during any fundraising quarter this year.
And it's a significant increase from the $18 million he raised from April through June.
The campaign says the Vermont independent senator, who sought the Democratic Party's 2016 presidential nomination, has raised about $61.5 million since launching his campaign in February.
Sanders' eye-popping fundraising total comes as Sanders has dropped in the polls. Despite jockeying with former Vice President Joe Biden for the lead in early polling, he trailed both Biden and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. in six of the last eight polls used by the Democratic National Committee to determine debate qualification.
But Sanders' campaign manager Faiz Shakir argued in a statement alongside the fundraising results that those donations discredit the narrative that Sanders is slipping.
"Media elites and professional pundits have tried repeatedly to dismiss this campaign, and yet working-class Americans keep saying loudly and clearly that they want a political revolution," Shakir said.
Sanders' fundraising machine is powered by a massive small-donor army — his campaign had more unique donors than any other Democratic presidential candidate during the first six months of 2019, according to an NBC News analysis.
And the Sanders campaign said Tuesday that it has more than 130,000 recurring monthly donation pledges and virtually none of his donors have hit the federal caps that limit individual donors to contributing no more than $2,800 to any candidate in an election cycle.
Most of the Democratic candidates have not revealed their third-quarter fundraising figures, as campaigns have until Oct. 15 to file their reports with the Federal Election Commission.
But some candidates, like Sanders, release those results to the media early to trumpet their hauls.
South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg's campaign announced Tuesday that the Democratic contender raised more than $19.1 million in the third quarter. While that's a dip from the $24.8 million the campaign pulled in in the previous fundraising quarter, it's still a major total that will likely keep Buttigieg in the top echelon of fundraisers. Buttigieg has now raised more than $51 million since the start of 2019.
The Indiana mayor finds himself in fourth place, behind Biden, Warren and Sanders, in the RealClearPolitics average.