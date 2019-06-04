Breaking News Emails
Former Vice President Joe Biden released his $1.7 trillion climate plan online Tuesday — and it had to be updated after reports parts of the proposal appeared to be taken from other sources.
Several sentences in Biden's lengthy "Plan for a Clean Energy Revolution and Environmental Justice" were taken directly from two environmental groups without attribution — an embarrassment for a candidate who's faced plagiarism allegations in the past.
Two of the similar lines were first flagged on Twitter by Josh Nelson, vice-president of CREDO mobile, a progressive company. "The paragraph in Joe Biden’s climate plan about carbon capture and sequestration includes language that is remarkably similar to items published previously by the Blue Green Alliance and the Carbon Capture Coalition," Nelson wrote.
The conservative website the Daily Caller then reviewed the plan, and found three other instances of language that was similar to other published material.
"The average American sewage pipe is 33 years old, with many pipes dating back 50 or even 100 years," the Biden plan said — a word for word copy of a line from non-profit American Rivers.
The Biden campaign updated the plan to add the proper attribution to the flagged lines soon after the Daily Caller report.
"Several citations, some from sources cited in other parts of the plan, were inadvertently left out of the final version of the 22-page document. As soon as we were made aware of it, we updated to include the proper citations," the campaign said in a statement.
Biden's first campaign for president back in 1988 was derailed after he was accused of plagiarizing parts of a speech from a British politician in the Democratic debate.